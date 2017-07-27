Drew Brees, Adrian Peterson don't show their age in conditioning test

METAIRIE, La. -- Drew Brees and Adrian Peterson have a few things in common. They both play for the New Orleans Saints. They're both from Texas. They're both headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

And they both have their age mentioned every time they get talked about or written about. (Brees is 38 and Peterson is 32, by the way).

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign Up for Free!

However, neither of the Saints' megastars apparently showed their age during Wednesday's conditioning test as the team reported for training camp.

Coach Sean Payton mentioned that both of them looked great. Brees, in fact, might have had the best time of any player on the entire team.

"The top time today, or he was in the top two on this test," Payton said. "To his age, I haven't really seen anything. ... He's in great shape. His training routine, I think from a nutrition standpoint, I think all of the details he handles so well."

As for Peterson, the Saints' coach was asked if there is anything that has surprised him or impressed him more than he was expecting this summer. And Payton said, "absolutely."

Although Peterson's longevity remains an unknown because he is a 32-year-old running back who missed 13 games last season with a torn meniscus in his knee, Saints players have raved this summer about his physical prowess. And Payton stressed that there are no concerns in that area when Peterson is healthy.

"Listen, he's in great shape. He was outstanding today. I think we had real good results with the conditioning test," Payton said. "But it's encouraging because the one thing you're counting on is, 'If he's healthy, you know then it's this [that you're going to get from him].' And I think he's anxious to get back to playing, I'm sure like anybody else that's coming back off of injury."

The Saints will hold their first training camp practice Thursday morning -- still in shorts, like they were in OTAs and minicamp. Their first fully-padded practice is scheduled for Saturday.