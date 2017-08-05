Adrian Peterson says he's gone '80-20 vegan,' depending on the temptation

METAIRIE, La. -- Adrian Peterson is trying to follow the model of NFL superstars such as Tom Brady and Drew Brees, who have added some strict dietary restrictions to their routine as they have gotten older.

Adrian Peterson has switched to a mostly vegan diet, but "it's been rough," he said. Photo by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire

But, Peterson revealed, he’s also a lot like most of the non-star population, too, when it comes to dieting (and temptation).

That’s why the New Orleans Saints running back laughed as he called himself “80-20 vegan” on Saturday.

“It’s been rough,” said Peterson, whose decision to switch to a mostly vegan diet was first reported by NOLA.com. “But I think I’m more just conscious of it. I take this protein called Isagenix that’s basically like a meal replacement. So I’ll probably eat one meal and I’ll try to stick around a salad. But sometimes I give in.

“Like, a couple days ago I was passing Church’s (Chicken), and that three-piece looked so good. So I stopped and had it. So I would say I’m, like, 80-20 vegan. But really just being more cautious and aware of what I put in my body.”

According to the NOLA.com article, Peterson had thought about switching to a vegan diet for a while. He finally made the switch last month after Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams (the co-owner of Peterson’s O Athletik gym in Houston) recommended that Peterson watch a documentary on food and health called, “What the Health.”

Peterson said he experimented last year with drinking green juices heading into training camp -- though it didn’t last too long.

“I like to kind of get on YouTube from time to time, or how social media is out there, you’ll see certain things and it kinds of gets you to thinking about health. So I just browsed and searched different venues to see what I can learn about just eating healthier,” said Peterson, who added that his weight has remained from 217-220 pounds in the four weeks since he changed his diet -- maybe with a couple pounds of added muscle. “So I’ve been pleased with it so far.”

But as we know from Peterson's history, sometimes he can't help himself when it comes to food temptation.

Peterson, who once had a frightening episode with a shellfish allergy during Minnesota Vikings training camp, talked earlier this year about how he still can't resist New Orleans seafood.