Long-awaited new look: Mark Ingram's jersey now reads 'Ingram II'

METAIRIE, La. -- Mark Ingram will debut a new look Saturday night, when he is expected to make his preseason debut for the New Orleans Saints against the Houston Texans.

The back of Ingram’s jersey now reads “Ingram II.”

“Well, that’s my name, for one,” explained Ingram, who is the son of former NFL standout receiver Mark Ingram. “My dad is Mark Ingram. I’m Mark Ingram II. And hopefully I’ll be blessed with a little boy and he’ll be the third.

“It’s just something that I’ve always been interested in doing, and I was finally able to do it.”

Ingram said he thought about doing it in college and earlier in his pro career. But he finally applied to make the change about two years ago -- then had to wait for the NFL to approve the switch.

The NFL doesn’t immediately approve name or number changes to jerseys -- especially to high-profile players -- because of the amount of jerseys that are produced and licensed for sale to the public. A player can speed up the process if he agrees to purchase the remaining inventory, or he can wait until the inventory is reduced.

Saints receiver Willie Snead also made the switch to “Snead IV” last year.

Ingram is no stranger to the process, as he also switched jersey numbers from 28 back to his college number of 22 after his first two NFL seasons. Ingram couldn’t wear No. 22 when he was drafted out of Alabama in 2011, because Saints cornerback/Super Bowl hero Tracy Porter already had it.

In fact, if you do an image search, you’ll also see Ingram in a No. 32 Saints jersey, since that’s what he was wearing in that first summer when he posed for rookie card pictures.

If someone wanted to gather all of the Mark Ingram jerseys out there -- including those of his dad, who played for the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles -- they could amass an impressive collection.

No matter what it says on Ingram's jersey, he'll be one of the key players to watch Saturday night. Veterans such as Ingram, Drew Brees, Cameron Jordan -- and maybe even Adrian Peterson -- are expected to make their one and only preseason appearance.

Maybe Ingram and Peterson will get a chance to steal back some of that buzz that rookie running back Alvin Kamara has been running away with so far during the preseason.