Saints add nine of their own to practice squad, plus Packers' Max McCaffrey

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints kept two of their most popular preseason roster hopefuls -- and snagged one away from the Green Bay Packers -- as they put their practice squad together on Sunday.

The NFL announced nine of the Saints’ practice squad additions, while a source confirmed that they also added Packers receiver Max McCaffrey. They still have one spot left to fill. Here’s who has made the list so far:

CB Arthur Maulet: Maybe the most impressive undrafted rookie in camp this year, the New Orleans native is an aggressive 5-foot-10, 190-pound cornerback who played at Memphis. He missed some preseason time with an unspecified injury but finished strong in the preseason finale by forcing and recovering a fumble in punt coverage. He also had three tackles and a pass break-up.

LB Adam Bighill: The undersized 28-year-old "rookie" was one of the Saints' best underdog stories this summer after spending six years as a Canadian Football League star (he was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2015). The 5-10, 230-pounder had an interception late in the second preseason game, a sack late in the third preseason game and led the team with 11 tackles in the preseason finale.

The Saints agreed to sign Max McCaffrey to their practice squad, according to a source. Adam Wesley/Green Bay Press-Gazette via USA TODAY Sports

WR Max McCaffrey: The Saints snagged the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder away from the Green Bay Packers after his impressive summer there (eight catches for 85 yards in the preseason). McCaffrey is the brother of rookie Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and the son of former Denver Broncos standout receiver Ed McCaffrey. He began his career with the Oakland Raiders last year as an undrafted rookie out of Duke but didn’t make their roster and later landed on Green Bay’s practice squad.

WR Travin Dural: A big target at 6-2, 206, Dural's career at nearby LSU was derailed by injuries. He had four catches for 56 yards in the preseason -- all in Thursday's finale against the Ravens when he got extended playing time.

TE Garrett Griffin: This will be Griffin’s second year on New Orleans’ practice squad after he originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted rookie from Air Force last year. The 6-4, 240-pounder had three catches for 28 yards this preseason.

OL John Fullington: The 6-5, 300-pounder, who has shown versatility as both a guard and tackle, is another repeat from last year’s Saints practice squad. Fullington, 26, has been with four teams since going undrafted out of Washington State in 2014 (the Packers, 49ers, Cardinals and Saints).

G Landon Turner: The 6-4, 325-pounder spent last year on the Saints’ active roster, appearing in seven games and starting one game as an extra blocker in their jumbo package. New Orleans originally signed Turner as an undrafted rookie out of North Carolina, where he was a first-team All-American.

G Kristjan Sokoli: The Albanian-born 6-5, 300-pounder began his career as a defensive lineman when he was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth round in 2015. He only appeared in one game that year, then he spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts -- mostly on the practice squad. The Saints signed him just before the start of training camp and moved him to the offensive line.

C Cameron Tom: Another local product, Tom is from Baton Rouge and was a two-time first-team All-Conference USA selection at Southern Mississippi before the Saints signed him this year as an undrafted free agent. The 6-4, 287-pounder was graded as the No. 9 center by ESPN/Scouts Inc. heading into the draft.

DE Alex Jenkins: A native of Bath, England, Jenkins joined the Saints this year as part of the NFL’s International Pathway program, which grants him an 11th spot on the practice squad. The 6-6, 270-pounder, who played college ball in America at the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, had a sack and a batted pass in New Orleans’ first preseason game.