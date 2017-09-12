Adrian Peterson's quiet debut least of Saints' problems after loss to Vikings

Adrian Peterson says he was just "communicating" with Sean Payton during their conversation on the sideline and discusses how he wants to be on the field every snap. (0:39)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Adrian Peterson was silenced in his return to Minnesota on Monday night, playing third fiddle among New Orleans' running backs, as the Saints wound up passing the ball more than they would have liked.

And A.D. didn't seem all that happy about it at one point, with the TV cameras catching a brief exchange between the vaunted veteran and Sean Payton on sideline (though the subject matter was unintelligible).

Whether or not Peterson was miffed, his quiet night was the least of the Saints' problems, as their pass defense repeatedly broke down and their offense repeatedly flopped inside the opposition's 10-yard line in a 29-19 loss to the Vikings.

New Orleans' defense, which looked so improved throughout the preseason, was plagued by all of the same old familiar problems: unable to get off the field on third down; and allowing way too many deep balls against broken coverage.

The Vikings were 9-of-14 on third downs, while Sam Bradford completed 27 of 32 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. He was sacked only once.

Adrian Peterson rushed for 9 yards on his first carry of the night but finished with just six attempts for 18 yards and no receptions. AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

New Orleans' top draft pick, Marshon Lattimore, seemed to hold up OK. But then again, some Vikings receivers were so wide open at times that it was impossible to tell who was to blame. Second-year cornerback De'Vante Harris was victimized by Stefon Diggs a couple of times, even when he had tight coverage.

Diggs finished with seven catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Vikings receiver Adam Thielen had nine catches for 157 yards.

And now the Saints have less than six days to figure out how to clean things up before Tom Brady and the New England Patriots roll into New Orleans to play on Sunday.

The Saints' offense didn't fare much better than their defense, with 344 total yards and 4-of-11 on third-down conversions.

The offense's biggest problem was a complete failure to finish the job in the red zone. The first three times the Saints traveled inside the Vikings' 10-yard line, they settled for a field goal, until Drew Brees finally hit Coby Fleener for a touchdown pass with 1:56 remaining in the game.

All three of the Saints' running backs got shut down at least once inside the red zone.

Peterson got the first carry of the night on the first play of the game -- and took the ball for 9 yards. But that turned out to be his high point of the night. He finished with six carries for 18 yards and no catches.

Veteran Mark Ingram (New Orleans' best pass protector and most experienced pass-catcher) led the Saints' running backs in touches, with six carries for 17 yards and five catches for 54 yards. Rookie Alvin Kamara also played a big role -- sometimes lining up on the field at the same time as Ingram. Kamara had seven carries for 18 yards and four catches for 20 yards.

Perhaps Peterson would have seen more action if the game had played out differently, but it's possible he will always remain third among the trio in touches since New Orleans is a pass-first offense -- especially if the Saints' defense keeps forcing the team to play from behind.

New Orleans (0-1) now is battling one other familiar problem that has plagued this team throughout each of the past three years: slow starts. The Saints started 1-3, 0-3 and 0-3 in each of the past three years, finishing 7-9 each time.

The schedule doesn't get any easier, with the home date against New England followed by a road trip to Carolina in Week 3.