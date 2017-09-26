Saints rookie Marcus Williams lives up to billing with spectacular interception

METAIRIE, La. -- Marcus Williams lived up to his reputation -- and then some.

The New Orleans Saints’ rookie safety, who was known for his ball skills in college, snagged his first NFL interception in Sunday’s 34-13 win at the Carolina Panthers. And, man, was it a spectacular one.

Marcus Williams celebrates after his first career interception, one of three the Saints had against the Panthers. Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports

It came early in the fourth quarter. After the ball was tipped by both Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro, Williams dove toward the ground and barely reeled the ball in with one hand before it hit the turf.

"To be honest, I was trying to tip it up and maybe try to catch it myself,” said Vaccaro, whose lunging, one-handed tip also was impressive. “But when it went over my head, I knew Marcus was going to be there. We talked about it before the game: Tips and overthrows, you've got to catch them."

Williams, a second-round pick out of Utah, earned a starting job ahead of last year’s second-round pick, Vonn Bell, because of the ball skills he displayed in the summer.

A former high school receiver, the 6 foot 1, 195-pounder always has had a knack for finding and catching the ball. He had five interceptions in each of his last two seasons at Utah, earning All-Pac 12 honors both years.

Williams wasn’t the only playmaker in New Orleans’ secondary on Sunday, though.

Third-year cornerback P.J. Williams also had his first career interception, in the second quarter. And Vaccaro snagged a pick of his own later in the fourth.

They were the first three takeaways of the year for New Orleans, which now has a 3-0 turnover ratio since the offense hasn’t coughed one up yet.

Quarterback Drew Brees came close in the second quarter, when he bounced a pass right off Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly’s chest. But instead, Brees has gone the first three games without a turnover for the first time in his 17-year career.

“Obviously that’s been a huge point of emphasis for our team, for me personally,” Brees said of the ball security. “Again, trying to be efficient and put us in the best position to win.”