Drew Brees says Saints will kneel before anthem, stand during it

SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, England -- Drew Brees announced on Twitter that the New Orleans Saints plan to kneel in unison before the national anthem Sunday, then stand together during the anthem "as a way to show respect to all."

As a way to show respect to all, our #Saints team will kneel in solidarity prior to the national anthem & stand together during the anthem. — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) September 29, 2017

Last week, 10 Saints players sat on the bench during the anthem for the first time and four other players stood by them with arms on shoulders in the wake of President Donald Trump's incendiary comments toward players who have protested.

Brees has been steadfast in his belief that players should stand during the national anthem. However, Brees also disagreed with Trump's comments last week and said, "I don't blame the guys for feeling like they needed to do something as a reaction. ... Unfortunately I think he put all athletes, all black athletes, minority athletes, he put 'em in a corner and forced them to take action."

Saints coach Sean Payton said there was no influence from Saints ownership on the players' decision.

"No. Players spent some time on it, and that's what they came up with," Payton said. "Look, those guys met, and like with anything, with the team, it's something that I think they and all of us felt we want to be unified, and I think that’s good. We've got good leadership, and I think it's a good thing."

Saints players, including those who sat like Mark Ingram and Cameron Jordan, have said this week that they planned to meet as a team and come up with a way to do something unified going forward.

As a way to eliminate any perception of disrespect We as a Team will be United #Saints https://t.co/pd2KqO5XbL — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) September 29, 2017

"I feel like that's what makes the greatest impact -- and that's what we're trying to bring is unity and bring this world together," Ingram said. "So when the entire team does something the same, I think it's just more powerful that way."

Safety Kenny Vaccaro, who also sat on Sunday, said he was good with the plan the team came up with.

"I think it's a good combination of showing unity and also paying tribute to the actual reason why everybody's taking a knee. It has nothing to do with disrespecting the flag, disrespecting the military," Vaccaro said. "It's gonna be good. It's gonna be nice."

Last year, the Saints and Atlanta Falcons became the first teams to join together in a display of unity by joining hands in a circle at midfield on Monday Night Football after the national anthem.