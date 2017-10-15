Saints (barely) hang on to 35-point lead, finally rise above .500

play 1:07 Saints hold off Lions for 52-38 win With the help of Mark Ingram's two touchdowns and three defensive scores, the Saints hold off a Lions' comeback.

NEW ORLEANS -- Pardon the New Orleans Saints for trying to blow a 35-point lead for a tense few minutes Sunday in the Superdome.

They’re not very used to this being-over-.500 thing.

But the Saints (3-2) did manage to survive for a roller-coaster 52-38 victory over the Detroit Lions, thanks to their defense scoring three touchdowns for the first time in franchise history.

And now they are over .500 for the first time since 2013 -- snapping the longest streak in the NFL. (Not even the Cleveland Browns had gone that long without a winning record.)

Throw in the fact that next week’s trip to Green Bay looks much less daunting in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' broken collarbone, and the Saints have a chance to make a legitimate run at their first playoff berth since 2013, as well.

Not bad for a Saints team that was reeling at 0-2 less than a month ago, following two straight double-digit losses to start the year.

Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn celebrates his touchdown reception in the first half against the Lions. AP Photo/Bill Feig

What I liked: The defense was far from perfect Sunday, as the score obviously indicates. But, man, did they just keep coming up with one big-time play after another.

Not only did the Saints’ defense score three TDs for the first time in franchise history, but they had only scored one total defensive TD combined from 2013 to 2017 before Sunday. The first was a sack/fumble by DE Alex Okafor that was recovered by safety Kenny Vaccaro in the end zone in the first quarter. The second was an interception return for a TD by rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the third quarter. And the biggest was a batted pass and interception by DE Cameron Jordan in the end zone with 5:08 remaining after the Lions had turned a 45-10 deficit into a 45-38 nail-biter.

The Saints forced a total of five turnovers in the game -- and they also came up with a big-time goal-line stand before halftime that loomed much larger in the end.

What I didn’t like: All three units deserve blame for the blown lead. The offense turned sluggish throughout the final 20-plus minutes -- and Drew Brees' interception to defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson from his own end zone in the fourth quarter was one of the ugliest picks of his career. Meanwhile, the Saints also allowed a fourth-quarter punt return for a touchdown. And the defense allowed a pair of 22-yard touchdown passes in the third quarter.

Fantasy fallout: Although Adrian Peterson made the most of his escape to Arizona, the Saints proved why they deemed him expendable -- with both running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara feasting in his absence. Ingram ran the ball 25 times for 114 yards, including a season-long 51-yarder and his first two TDs of the season. Kamara had 10 carries for 75 yards and four catches for 12 yards -- plus a spectacular hurdle over Lions cornerback Darius Slay.

Missing on history: The Saints turned the ball over three times in the second half (two interceptions by Brees and a fumble by Ingram) -- their first three turnovers of the season. If the Saints could have survived two more quarters, they would have become the first NFL team ever to go the first five games of the season without a turnover.