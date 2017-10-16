Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara made sure Saints didn't miss Adrian Peterson

play 1:03 Saints' defense scores three touchdowns in victory over Lions ESPN's Mike Triplett says the Saints are a legitimate playoff contender after their 52-38 win over the Lions.

NEW ORLEANS -- Sean Payton described the Adrian Peterson trade as a "win-win" earlier this week. But it really turned out to be more of a win-win-win-win-win for all of the teams and runners involved Sunday.

Peterson had a monster day to lead his new team, the Arizona Cardinals, to a victory, while the New Orleans Saints' dynamic duo of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara feasted in a victory of their own.

It kind of felt like an Oprah Christmas special.

Now, there might come a time where Ingram or Kamara gets dinged up later this year and the Saints' brass has to deal with some backlash for letting A.D. get away for the pittance of a sixth-round pick.

But it was impossible to find anyone unhappy Sunday with a trade that Payton described earlier this week as "common sense."

Mark Ingram had a season-high 25 carries to along with 114 yards and two touchdowns. AP Photo/Bill Feig

"We complement each other really well," Ingram said of himself and the rookie third-round pick, Kamara, who combined for 189 rushing yards and 48 receiving yards in the Saints' 52-38 win over the Detroit Lions. "That's not saying that me and Adrian wouldn't complement each other well or A.D. and Alvin wouldn't complement each other well. We just [had] three great running backs in one room, and we're trying to get everybody into a rhythm, everybody into a flow. So nobody was getting into a flow really.

"So just for us to be able to have that camaraderie, me and Alvin be able to play with each other ... we wanted to take advantage of the opportunity. And we wanted to prove that we can carry this team running the ball, receiving the ball and being playmakers for this offense."

Ingram added emphatically on more than one occasion that he was glad to hear what Peterson was doing in Arizona (he was up to 81 yards and a touchdown in the first half at the time that Ingram was talking).

"We've been reiterating this since the time Adrian got here: He still has it. He can still do it," Ingram said.

But at the same time, Ingram said that it does help him and Kamara to know that they'll have the time and the touches to get into a rhythm without trying to squeeze a third back into the mix.

"I've been telling you for a long time, man, that any runner -- I'll tell you, Alvin will tell you, Adrian will tell you -- when a running back can get into a flow, carry the ball, get hit, get the second wind, get a better feel for what the defense is doing, you're gonna have a better opportunity to have success as a runner," said Ingram, who has in fact been saying that for a long time. He has spent most of his career in timeshares with the likes of Pierre Thomas, Darren Sproles, Chris Ivory, Khiry Robinson, Tim Hightower, Travaris Cadet and others.

But one thing the Saints' versatile and potent offense has proven throughout a decade of running back timeshares under Payton is that there is enough to go around for at least two of them.

This is now two straight victories where Ingram (as the leading man) and Kamara (as the dynamic change-of-pace option) have both had big games on the same day.

play 0:27 Ingram boogies after running in for a TD Mark Ingram heads left, gets past the Lions' defense for a 1-yard touchdown and celebrates with some dance moves.

Ingram had a season-high 25 carries for a season-high 114 yards, with a season-long 51-yard run and his first two touchdown runs of the season Sunday. Kamara had a season-high 10 carries for a season-high 75 yards -- and a rather spectacular leaping hurdle over Lions cornerback Darius Slay at the end of a 14-yard run in the third quarter.

"Man, that dude is special, man," Ingram said of Kamara -- who would probably be capable of an even bigger dual-threat role, like fellow rookies Kareem Hunt and Dalvin Cook -- if Ingram wasn't so worthy of the No. 1A job. "We've been saying that for a long time. It's nothing new. He always has a play that he makes that makes you go, 'Ahh.' Like, 'That guy is the real deal.' "

Payton called it a "dumb question" when asked if Sunday's performance confirmed the idea behind trading away Peterson.

But then Payton pretty much agreed with the premise.

"We're trying to win games. And I'd love to have that player. But it's hard to have that many and get in a rhythm," Payton said. "I thought Mark and Alvin had some big plays. And I would have hoped to have thought we would have that type of rushing output if Adrian was part of it."

The Saints' run game wasn't perfect Sunday. Ingram fumbled after a pass catch and had two third-and-short runs stopped short of a first down. And Kamara lost four yards on a run from the Saints' 5-yard line and had to dive to avoid a safety in the fourth quarter before Drew Brees threw a pick-six on the next play.

Plus, Ingram was admittedly disappointed with his first touchdown dance of the season -- a move that he said he learned from a kid that he saw while on vacation in the Bahamas and had been waiting all year to bust out.

"I'm not happy with my dance ... because it wasn't how I had practiced," Ingram lamented. "I was really good at home in the mirror, but I wasn't TV-ready yet."