Rookie Marshon Lattimore's legend grows as he seals Saints' fifth straight win

NEW ORLEANS -- Marshon Lattimore had started to get a lot of attention as one of the driving forces behind the New Orleans Saints' remarkable turnaround on defense. But he didn’t let it get to his head.

And when the Saints needed a big play to seal their 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, it was none other than the 21-year-old rookie who provided it.

Lattimore picked off fellow first-round draft pick Mitchell Trubisky with 1:22 remaining -- the Saints’ first takeaway of the afternoon -- as the defense once again helped to maintain their five-game win streak, which has them in sole control of first place in the NFC South at 5-2.

Marshon Lattimore celebrates with teammates after effectively sealing the win over Chicago with an interception with 1:22 remaining. Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports

For the first 52 minutes of this game, it looked like the story was going to be about how New Orleans has suddenly morphed into a run-first team, led by the dynamic duo of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara -- each of whom scored a touchdown in the first half.

But then Ingram coughed up two fumbles in the final half of the fourth quarter -- the first time he has ever lost two fumbles in the same game (or lost three fumbles in the same season). And once again, the Saints needed their defense to bail them out.

This wasn’t a dominant effort for New Orleans’ defense, like the 20-0 shutout of Miami in London in Week 4 or the 52-38 victory over Detroit that included three defensive touchdowns.

But it was a great example of “bend but don’t break” as the Saints held Chicago to just one touchdown. Safety Kenny Vaccaro (two tackles for loss, a half-sack and a pass defensed), defensive end Cameron Jordan (a half-sack and two QB hits) and DE Trey Hendrickson (1.0 sack) were among several others who made big plays in key moments.

And before the fumbles, Ingram and Kamara also played big roles, as they each surpassed 75 yards from scrimmage for the third game in a row. Ingram had 18 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown, plus six catches for 24 yards. And Kamara had eight carries for 28 yards and a touchdown, plus three catches for 48 yards.

No one will ever accuse Sean Payton and Drew Brees of being conservative. But they were also smart enough to recognize the formula for winning against an opportunistic Bears defense -- the same formula that helped them win on a sloppy field at Green Bay last week.

Neither team turned the ball over until Ingram’s first fumble with 7:32 remaining in the game. Fortunately for the Saints, they had already built a 17-6 lead by that point.