How NFC South QBs can get back on track in wide-open division

Heading into this season, the NFC South was widely recognized as the most loaded quarterback division in the NFL, with Matt Ryan, Drew Brees, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston all capable of leading their teams to the playoffs.

That may still be the case. But for any of these teams to make a serious push, they'll need more consistent play from their QBs in the second half. All four have underachieved to one level or another. Brees has arguably played the best so far (he is the only one with a top-10 passer rating this year). But it's actually the New Orleans Saints' defense that has been the driving force behind their five-game win streak.

The Saints (5-2), Carolina Panthers (5-3) and Atlanta Falcons (4-3) are all in position to make second-half runs in the wide-open NFC, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5) will need to get scorching hot. With all four teams set to square off in division matchups on Sunday, we checked in with our ESPN NFL Nation reporters to see what we should expect from here on out.

Drew Brees, Saints

Drew Brees has been the most consistent QB in the division, but some of his numbers are uncharacteristically modest. AP Photo/Tim Ireland

How he has underachieved: This is nit-picking a bit, since the Saints are on a five-game win streak and the play of their defense and run game has allowed them to win games by scores like 20-0, 20-12 and 26-19. But Brees has been pretty ordinary this season compared to his normal standards. He once again leads the NFL with a completion percentage of 70.6 and ranks sixth with a passer rating of 101.7. His TD-to-interception ratio is a solid 11-to-4. But his yards per game are a modest 279 for a quarterback who routinely leads the NFL in that department. And the Saints' offense has struggled in areas like third-down conversions and downfield passes. The Saints rank 17th in third-down conversions this season at 38.1 percent (a category in which they've ranked No. 1 in each of the past two years). And according to ESPN Stats & Information research, Brees has just two TDs and three interceptions on passes thrown 15-plus yards in the air. His passer rating of 88.7 on those throws ranks 18th in the NFL.

Drew Brees' 2017 Season G Com Att Pct. Yards Yds/att TD INT QBR RTG 7 175 248 70.6 1,951 7.87 11 4 57.5 101.7

Outlook for second half of season: Excellent. This has been the dream in New Orleans for years -- that the defense and run game can be solid enough so Brees doesn't have to do it all by himself. "While it's frustrating that I don't feel like we're playing our best football, really anywhere near our best football, we're still finding ways to win," Brees said Sunday. To think this team is 5-2 and Brees hasn't played his best football yet is a scary thought for the rest of the league. The downfield passing struggles are a bit concerning, but there's no reason for alarm bells just yet. Yes, Brees is 38, but he has always been one of the NFL's most accurate deep-ball throwers without the strongest arm in the league. And perhaps the Saints miss former deep threat Brandin Cooks a bit, but Ted Ginn Jr. offers that speed element and big-play threat to keep defenses honest. As for the third downs, that feels like an anomaly after the Saints have been so outstanding in that area throughout the Sean Payton-Brees era. They have plenty of reliable weapons on offense, including receiver Michael Thomas and running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. The offensive line is solid despite a series of injuries. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Saints lead the league in that category during the second half. -- Mike Triplett

Cam Newton, Panthers

Cam Newton is completing a higher percentage of his passes but he's been plagued by interceptions. Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

How he has underachieved: Turnovers have been Newton's biggest issue. The 2015 NFL MVP has 11 interceptions to only 10 touchdowns, posting multiple picks in three of eight games. Three picks against Philadelphia played a huge role in a 28-23 loss, as did his interception that was returned 76 yards for a touchdown the following week at Chicago. But to say he has underachieved may be a bit unfair considering Newton is coming off surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff, which limited him to only one series in the preseason. He also was limited during practice prior to the first three games. That he's adjusting to a lot of new pieces, such as running back Christian McCaffrey, and a somewhat different offensive philosophy also has been a factor. But the turnovers have been killer. The Panthers easily could be 7-1 without them.

Cam Newton's 2017 Season G Com Att Pct. Yards Yds/att TD INT QBR RTG 8 166 263 63.1 1,841 7.00 10 11 47.2 79.1

Outlook for second half of season: Favorable. Newton typically has been better in the second half of the season. That his arm is getting stronger, his chemistry with the receivers is better and his overall understanding of what offensive coordinator Mike Shula wants from him sets the stage for a more consistent performance. His MVP season is a prime example of how Newton can turn things around. He had 14 touchdown passes and nine interceptions in the first eight games in 2015, then threw 21 touchdowns to one interception over the final eight games. He's already completing passes at a career-high rate of 63.1 percent. And he gets Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen, who has missed the past six games with a broken foot, back after the bye. Olsen has been his leading receiver the past three years and a security blanket for this offense that has been greatly missed. -- David Newton

Matt Ryan, Falcons

The followup to Matt Ryan's MVP season has not gone according to plan through seven games. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

How he has underachieved: Ryan set the bar extremely high by winning the MVP last season, a season during which he led the league with a 117.1 passing rating. Ryan completed 373 of 534 passes for 4,944 yards with 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading all quarterbacks at 9.3 yards per attempt. This season, Ryan stands 12th in the league with a passer rating of 92.3 through seven games, right behind Josh McCown and Tyrod Taylor. The most glaring numbers are Ryan's six interceptions, which is one less than he had all last season, and his three lost fumbles, one more than his 2017 total. Last year, Ryan had great success going down the field, completing 30 of 60 passes for 1,116 yards with 10 touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 135.4 on throws 20-plus yards in the air. This year? He's 7-of-22 for 298 yards with two touchdowns, an interception and a passer rating of 92.0 on such throws. Some of it has to do with adjusting to new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Some of it has to do with not having a lot of offseason practice time with speedsters Julio Jones (foot surgery) and Taylor Gabriel (lower leg injury). And some of it has to do with protection breakdowns. But Ryan would be the first to admit he has thrown his share of bad passes this season.

Matt Ryan's 2017 Season G Com Att Pct. Yards Yds/att TD INT QBR RTG 7 153 232 65.9 1,844 7.95 9 6 62.0 92.3

Outlook for second half of season: Intensity always picks up in division play, and six of the Falcons' last nine games are in the NFC South, including four straight to end the season. Last year against the division, Ryan completed 154 of 209 passes for 2,029 yards with 18 touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 130.7. More importantly, Ryan and the Falcons went 5-1 in those games. The feeling-out process with Sarkisian should be over by now. And overall, the Falcons appear to be healthy offensively, although running back Devonta Freeman might be limited this week with a shoulder injury. The fact that Ryan connected with Jones on a 53-yard pass play last week might have been a warning flag to opposing defenses to watch out. However, Ryan knows it won't be easy against a Carolina defense that ranks second in the league in yards allowed per game and fifth in points allowed, a New Orleans defense that has been respectable in the red zone and ranks in the top five with nine interceptions, and a Tampa Bay defense that boasts Gerald McCoy, Lavonte David and Kwon Alexander. -- Vaughn McClure

Jameis Winston, Bucs

Jameis Winston's shoulder issue could be a big concern for the Bucs the rest of the way. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

How he has underachieved: It's year No. 3 for Winston. He no longer gets a pass for being a young quarterback on the rise, and he has arguably one of the best supporting casts in the NFL with Doug Martin, Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard. No excuses, especially when he has been in the same system for three years and with the success that Deshaun Watson and Jared Goff are having in their first seasons as full-time starters. Winston's completion percentage has gone up slightly year-over-year, as has his passer rating. He has had some "wow" moments -- throwing three touchdowns against the New York Giants and in the second half against the Buffalo Bills. But three points against the Carolina Panthers, a defense he sees twice a year -- even if Sean McDermott isn't the one calling it anymore -- is unacceptable. Yes, he was hurt against Carolina, but he was against Buffalo, too. The slow starts are a big problem. He has thrown just three touchdowns in the first half of games this year, good for 26th in the league. That's five fewer than Josh McCown and just one more than Mike Glennon. His third-down completion percentage is 50 percent, 30th in the NFL.

Jameis Winston's 2017 Season G Com Att Pct. Yards Yds/att TD INT QBR RTG 7 152 246 61.8 1,853 7.53 10 6 43.3 88.3

Outlook for second half of season: This is largely predicated on how Winston's shoulder holds up. Practicing one day a week isn't ideal. Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said he doesn't expect that to be the norm, but the hits will keep coming, and a sprained AC joint is a contact injury. It also isn't going to fix an offense that laid a goose egg against Carolina, a team that also has underachieved. That falls not only on Winston, but the coaching staff, too. The Bucs are second in the NFL in passing yards (295.4 yards per game) but are averaging only 20.14 offensive points scored per game, ranking 20th in the league. That's a lot of wasted effort. There's no question that Winston is a winner. He has done it at every level, including leading the Bucs to a 9-7 season last year. He has the ability to lead a locker room. The Bucs have five games left in their division, so even at 2-5 they're not out of it. But Winston and the offense haven't done much to show they can turn this thing around. -- Jenna Laine