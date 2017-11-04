Mark Ingram vows to bounce back from fumbles like he did last year

METAIRIE, La. – Mark Ingram couldn’t have been much harder on himself after he lost two fumbles in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears. He repeated some version of “I sucked” 18 times.

But Ingram insisted that passion also will drive him to bounce back in a big way – like he did last year after a similar issue.

“That’s how I felt after that game. In that moment, I wasn’t happy with myself. I wasn’t happy with the situation I put my team in,” Ingram said Friday. “But I’m my hardest critic. I expect more of myself than anybody else does in this world. So I'm going to be tough on myself, I'm going to be hard on myself, because the goals and aspirations I have for myself are way loftier and way higher than anybody else can imagine. So when I do things that aren’t my reputation or aren’t my character, I’m gonna be tough on myself.”

Mark Ingram is working on ball security after the first two-fumble game of his seven-year NFL career. Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports

Sunday was the first time Ingram ever fumbled twice in the same game in his seven-year NFL career. And this is now the first time he has ever lost three fumbles in the same season. But he did go through a similar experience last year when his two fumbles came in back-to-back games – in the fourth quarter of a close loss at Kansas City, then the first quarter of a home game against Seattle.

Ingram got benched for the rest of that Seahawks game while Tim Hightower ran for more than 100 yards. And it was nearly a month before Ingram regained his full-time No. 1 job.

But Ingram did earn his way back – highlighted by his 158 yards on 15 carries at San Francisco the week after the Seattle game. And he finished the year with the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his career.

“I mean, you can sit there and cry or pout about it and perform bad and let things go downhill, or you can get up and fight and try and overcome it,” Ingram said. “Every man gets knocked down in his life, it's all about how you get up. I think that’s the true character of a man.”

Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Sean Payton expressed confidence in Ingram’s ability to bounce back – as did Hightower, via Twitter.

I witnessed the bounce back last year vs San Fran .... annnnnd the whole 2nd half of season. Blessings bro https://t.co/piQFHwJsdO — Tim Hightower (@Tim_Hightower) October 30, 2017

Ingram is having a very good season. He is on pace for a career-high 1,061 rushing yards and 1,495 yards from scrimmage.

However, Saints rookie RB Alvin Kamara is also having a terrific season – on pace for more than 550 rushing and receiving yards. So it’s possible the Saints could give him the opportunity to become a "1-A" to Ingram’s “1-B” in the short term, like what happened with Hightower last year.

“I don’t know (what the coaches’ plan will be). I'm ready to play ball in whatever the situation is. I'm prepared to go out there and help us win, whatever it is,” Ingram said. “I’ve just been working. 24-hour rule (to forget about the previous game), win or lose. So just on to this week, trying to improve, trying to get better. Obviously focusing on ball security, clearly. That’s the emphasis every week.”

No matter which running back is 1-A, the Saints will obviously keep counting on both Ingram and Kamara – as they have throughout their five-game winning streak.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, the Saints are calling a designed run on 43 percent of their plays this season, their highest rate since their 2009 Super Bowl season (44 percent).

“I feel like we've wanted to put an emphasis on running the ball the past few years. ... I think that's just been a commitment from the team, from the coaching staff, how they've been scheming things,” said Ingram, who was asked if the Saints are 5-2 because they’ve been running more – or if they’ve been able to run more since they’re ahead in games.

“I feel like it goes both ways,” Ingram said. “I feel like without our run game how it has been, I don’t think we might be 5-2. But because we have played games well, we are able to run the ball. So it goes hand in hand.”