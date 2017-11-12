Punter changes his status to 'inactive' after Saints' dominant win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Thomas Morstead didn’t have much to do on Sunday, since the New Orleans Saints never punted in their 47-10 rout of the Buffalo Bills.

So he won the day on social media:

The Saints were so dominant Sunday, they didn’t need their punter -- and they barely needed quarterback Drew Brees. New Orleans became the first team since 1941 to run for six touchdowns and punt zero times, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

They ran the ball on their final 24 plays. The six TD runs set a franchise record. And their 298 rushing yards were 10 yards short of the franchise mark.

New Orleans dominated the time of possession, 41 minutes, 23 seconds to 18:37, and outgained Buffalo 482 yards to 198.

Mark Ingram led the way with a career-best three TD runs, while he and Alvin Kamara each ran for more than 100 yards.