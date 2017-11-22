Can Saints be the first team in 50 years to sweep Rookie of the Year awards?

METAIRIE, La. -- Mark Ingram was fired up after he and backfield-mate Alvin Kamara helped the New Orleans Saints rally for their eighth straight win on Sunday -- a 34-31 overtime thriller against the Washington Redskins.

Kamara, the versatile rookie from Tennessee, finished with another 42 rushing yards and 74 receiving yards -- including the 18-yard touchdown catch and two-point conversion run that tied the game with 1:05 remaining.

"Man, we've got the offensive rookie of the year and the defensive rookie of the year," Ingram said of Kamara and cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

"Don't 'at' me, either. Don't 'at' me!" Ingram shouted -- a reference to people disagreeing with him on social media. "We've got 'em, man. There's something wrong if they ain't it."

Hey, accuse Ingram of being a homer all you want, but that's not crazy talk.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. listed Lattimore and Kamara as the No. 1 and No. 3 rookies overall on last week's rookie big board

-- with Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk coming in at No. 5 on the list.

There is a very real chance that the Saints could become the first team with both the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year since Detroit Lions running back Mel Farr and cornerback Lem Barney in 1967 -- the first year the Associated Press began splitting up the award into two categories. (The Chicago Bears' Gale Sayers and Dick Butkus easily would've pulled off the same feat in 1965, as well, if they had separate awards at the time.)

Since then, we have seen teams win the awards in back-to-back years (including the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald and Todd Gurley in 2014/2015 and the Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly in 2011/2012).

But the Saints have the chance to do something that is unprecedented in the modern era.

Lattimore is absolutely a front-runner for the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award after winning the league's monthly honor for October and being rated as the best cornerback in football by the analytical service Pro Football Focus for most of the year.

The 11th overall draft pick from Ohio State has two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), nine pass defenses, a forced fumble and 36 tackles. And his value only increased when the Saints struggled in his absence after he left with an ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday's win.

It's unclear if Lattimore will be able to return in time for this Sunday's pivotal NFC showdown at the Rams, but Lattimore insisted Sunday evening that he won't be sidelined for long:

Im solid y'all, I'm gone shake back! — Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) November 19, 2017

Kamara, meanwhile, is more of a long shot for the offensive award because of Kareem Hunt -- another dual-threat running back who has been more of a one-man show for the Kansas City Chiefs. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is in the conversation, as well. And it's possible that Carolina Panthers runner/receiver Christian McCaffrey could enter the conversation with a strong finish.

But with Hunt dropping off a bit from his torrid early-season pace and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson suffering a season-ending ACL tear earlier this month, Kamara has been gaining on the competition fast.

Kamara is on pace for 734 rushing yards, 77 receptions, 715 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

He has the most yards from scrimmage in the entire NFL since Week 7, with 589 in five games. (Ingram ranks second with 574).

Kamara, Ingram and former Saints tight end Jimmy Graham are tied for the most touchdowns scored since Week 8 (5).

"[Kamara] is always making plays, squeezing through tight gaps in the open field, making stuff happen and breaking tackles," Ingram said. "He's elusive. He's strong. He can do everything, from running routes to taking a power. He's a special player."

Unfortunately the Offensive Rookie of the Year award doesn't work like the Heisman Trophy -- Ingram doesn't get a vote.