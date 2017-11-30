Saints cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore, Ken Crawley return to practice

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints' practice week got off to a positive start Wednesday with the return of starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley -- who were both sidelined in last Sunday’s 26-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The two of them proved to be pretty indispensable last week as New Orleans allowed Jared Goff to throw for 354 yards (including pass plays of 53, 38, 31 and 31 yards) plus a 48-yard pass-interference penalty.

A week earlier, when Lattimore went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter against the Washington Redskins, the Saints allowed more than 300 yards and three touchdowns in his absence before winning 34-31 in overtime.

The Saints' passing defense went from No. 1 in the NFL in Weeks 4-10 to No. 31 in Weeks 11-12.

Lattimore and Crawley (groin) both participated in full-team drills on a limited basis Wednesday. It’s not guaranteed that they will return for Sunday’s critical game against the Carolina Panthers, but Wednesday’s participation was a positive sign.

On the flip side, three Saints missed practice -- left tackle Terron Armstead (thigh/shoulder), tight end Coby Fleener (concussion) and safety Marcus Williams (groin).

It’s too early in the week to predict whether any of them will be sidelined Sunday. Armstead has routinely missed Wednesday practices this year, but those have recently been listed as “rest” days. He appears to be dealing with something more significant now after he had to leave last Sunday’s game early at Los Angeles.

The Saints had four other players limited in Wednesday’s practice, as well: LT Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), RG Larry Warford (shoulder), DE Trey Hendrickson (elbow) and RB/special-teamer Trey Edmunds (shoulder).