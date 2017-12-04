Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram have Saints threatening to run away with NFC South

Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram combine for 145 yards on the ground and three touchdowns as the Saints are alone in first place in the NFC South with a 31-21 victory against the Panthers. (1:09)

NEW ORLEANS -- Alvin Kamara gave an entertaining description this week about how he goes into "Matrix mode" when he makes defenders miss all over the field.

On Sunday, he and fellow New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram gave a thrilling visual presentation inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The NFL's most dynamic running back duo sideswiped, stiff-armed and sprinted past the Carolina Panthers' defense in a 31-21 victory that has the Saints threatening to run away with the NFC South.

Kamara indeed looked like the main character from those "Matrix" movies when he absorbed a hit from linebacker Shaq Thompson in front of the goal line, bent back, then snapped forward into the end zone for a 2-yard TD run on a critical fourth-down try on New Orleans' opening drive.

Then Ingram did his best impression with a 72-yard run in the second quarter, where he made Panthers safety Mike Adams miss him three times with two cutbacks and a stiff-arm.

Kamara finished with 60 rushing yards, 66 receiving yards and two touchdown runs. Ingram finished with 85 rushing yards, 37 receiving yards and one TD.

The numbers, like the runs, have become ridiculous this season. Kamara and Ingram have combined for 200-plus yards from scrimmage in five straight games. They have combined for a total of 1,872 scrimmage yards since Week 6 (234 per game). They have combined for 20 touchdowns scored since Week 3.

Kamara leads the NFL with 7.0 yards per carry this season. And he has already become just the third rookie in NFL history with more than 600 rushing yards and 600 receiving yards in a season -- with four games still to play.

But the number that means most of all is 9-3. That's where the Saints are now, sitting alone atop the NFC South standings.

The Saints lead Carolina (8-4) by just one game -- but have swept the season series. And they lead the Atlanta Falcons (7-5) by two games as they prepare to face them twice in the next three weeks (Thursday night at Atlanta, then home in Week 16).

You simply cannot say enough about how much Kamara and Ingram -- and the blockers paving the way for them -- have meant to New Orleans this season.

The defense, QB Drew Brees and receiver Michael Thomas have also been very good, among other areas. But they've all shown their warts at times, too. They haven't been nearly as consistent as Kamara and Ingram.

The Saints found themselves in a pretty tense situation this week -- coming off of their first loss in nine games last week at the Los Angeles Rams; needing a win badly over Carolina to keep from falling behind in the NFC South; playing without top cornerback Marshon Lattimore, left tackle Terron Armstead and starting rookie safety Marcus Williams.

They put their fate in the hands of Kamara and Ingram once again. And they ran with it.