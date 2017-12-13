Drew Brees has been good, but Saints need to hope his best is yet to come

METAIRIE, La. -- One throw would have dramatically changed the narrative surrounding Drew Brees' 2017 season.

If the future Hall of Famer had thrown a game-winning touchdown in the final two minutes of last Thursday’s 20-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, he would have been lauded for how clutch he still is one month shy of his 39th birthday. The New Orleans Saints would be 10-3. He might have entered the MVP conversation. And he would almost certainly be touted as the NFC’s best quarterback heading into the postseason.

That last part might still be true. But because Brees threw an ill-advised interception in the end zone in those final minutes at Atlanta, it’s much harder to define what kind of season he is having.

Brees is on pace for the lowest touchdown total (23) and lowest yards per game (274.5) of his 12-year tenure with the Saints. On the flip side, he is on pace for his lowest interception total (seven) and the highest completion percentage in NFL history (71.7). His passer rating (104.3) and yards per attempt (8.1) are also among his personal best.

Drew Brees has played more of a supporting role this year with the emergence of the Saints' run game. Chuck Cook/USA Today Sports

The former Super Bowl MVP had one of the signature moments of his entire career last month when he completed 11 of 11 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns in less than five minutes to lead the Saints back from a 15-point deficit against the Washington Redskins. But he couldn’t find the same magic in losses to the Los Angeles Rams and Falcons over the past three weeks.

Brees is having a very good year -- no doubt about it. It’s just unusual to see him playing the role of supporting cast member while the Saints’ run game and defense have taken center stage.

And no matter how you define his season, it seems clear that the Saints will need to hope that Brees’ best is yet to come if they plan to extend their season deep into January or February.

NFL Playoff Machine See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios.

NFL Playoff Machine

The Saints’ terrific running back duo of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara and their rising young defense can take this team far. But there’s no way they’ll navigate their way through the next two months without needing a few more of those magic moments from Brees.

Brees was hard on himself after the Atlanta game, saying the interception was a throw he shouldn’t have made and a risk that wasn’t worth taking. But he didn’t get too deep or reflective when asked what kind of a season he thinks he is having.

“My job is to get us in the end zone and help us win games,” Brees said. “So depending on how the flow of the game is going, depending on what I’m asked to do, I’m gonna do it to the best of my ability.”

A deeper dive into Brees’ numbers shows some irregularities, but not really any red flags.

Deep balls: His completion percentage on passes thrown 15-plus yards through the air is the best in the NFL by far, according to ESPN Stats and Information (60 percent, with Josh McCown next best at 51.5). However, Brees’ passer rating is 12 th in the league on those throws (99.7), thanks to a TD-to-interception ratio of 4-to-4.

Curiously, Brees’ numbers are significantly worse on those throws when he has three-plus receivers on the field. His passer rating of 81.4 in those situations ranks 16 th in the NFL (1 TD, 3 INTs). If you raise the number to 23-plus air yards with three receivers on the field, Brees’ passer rating ranks 32 nd in the NFL (32.2).

As Pro Football Focus pointed out, however, Brees isn’t throwing the ball downfield all that much. His 75 attempts of 15-plus air yards rank 19th in the NFL. Under pressure: Another anomaly that PFF pointed out is that Brees is struggling when under duress this year. But the good news is that PFF says Brees has been pressured at the lowest rate of any QB in the NFL (facing pressure on only 23 percent of his dropbacks). According to PFF, Brees and Joe Flacco are the only two QBs with at least 60 pressured dropbacks who have yet to throw a TD pass under duress. According to ESPN Stats and Info, 38 quarterbacks have thrown at least one TD pass while under pressure this year. And Brees’ passer rating of 41.7 under pressure ranks 30 th in the NFL (29-of-70 for 286 yards, zero TDs and two INTs).

Third downs: The Saints overall have been surprisingly poor on third downs this year (38.4 percent, which ranks 18th in the NFL), a statistic in which they have routinely led the NFL in previous years, even during their past three 7-9 seasons. However, Brees’ third-down numbers are solid. His passer rating of 95.6 on third downs ranks seventh in the league, per ESPN Stats and Info, with a completion percentage of 67.2, five TDs and two interceptions.

To sum it all up, Brees is doing some things as well as ever, just without the usual fireworks.

But he’ll have additional opportunities to provide them since the Saints should still be alive heading into the new year for the first time in four seasons.