Drew Brees, Cam Jordan make sure Saints don't squander long-awaited playoff return

NEW ORLEANS -- Drew Brees and Cameron Jordan had to wait a long time -- four years, to be exact -- since they last sniffed the playoffs. That probably feels even longer when you’re a week away from your 39th birthday, like Brees is.

The New Orleans Saints’ two longtime stars made the most of it in Sunday’s way-too-close-for-comfort 31-26 wild-card victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The Superdome crowd went from raucous for three hours to near cardiac arrest in the final minutes, especially after Sean Payton’s ill-fated decision to go for it on fourth-and-2 at Carolina’s 47-yard line with two minutes remaining and a tenuous five-point lead.

Luckily, Brees provided just enough of a cushion with maybe his best performance of the season when the Saints needed it most: 376 yards and two touchdowns, including an 80-yard TD pass to former Panthers receiver Ted Ginn Jr. that opened the floodgates late in the first quarter.

Then Jordan had maybe the best play of his career-best season when he plowed into two blockers in the final minute and drove them back into Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, forcing an intentional-grounding penalty after Carolina had marched frighteningly close to the red zone.

If ever a play signaled that a star player was single-handedly going to make sure his team didn’t blow a big game, it might have been that play by Jordan.

The Saints got to dance and celebrate inside their victorious locker room, as opposed to last week’s more muted “celebration” after they clinched the NFC South title despite a last-minute loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under similar circumstances.

Now the Saints (11-5 in the regular season) get a chance to redeem themselves on Sunday in the divisional round against the Minnesota Vikings in the same U.S. Bank Stadium where they suffered an ugly 29-19 loss in Week 1.

The Vikings (13-3) might prove to be a much tougher foe, with one of the best defenses in the NFL this season and a potent offense that will prove troublesome if New Orleans’ secondary plays as sloppily as it did in both Week 1 and Sunday’s win over Carolina.

The Saints inexplicably left pass-catchers such as tight end Greg Olsen and running back Christian McCaffrey wide open too many times, and Newton threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns -- doing much of his damage after he briefly left the game to be tested for a concussion.

Fortunately, Brees had helped create that cushion as the Saints built leads of 21-6, 24-12 and 31-19. Brees followed the long touchdown pass to Ginn by completing seven of seven passes for 77 yards and a 9-yard TD pass to tight end Josh Hill on the next drive.

He later completed pinpoint passes to Hill and Michael Thomas on another scoring drive, then provided the exclamation point by rolling very wide to avoid pressure and hit a wide-open Thomas for a 46-yard pass on a critical touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

Brees’ one interception, however, came on the Saints’ most controversial play of the game: Payton’s decision to go for it on that fourth-and-2 play after running back Alvin Kamara had gotten stuffed on third down. Brees couldn’t find anyone open and threw it up for grabs. Panthers safety Mike Adams intercepted it, and luckily it turned into something like a short punt.

