Drew Brees' sons 'crush the interview,' join Sean Payton's Pro Bowl staff

METAIRIE, La. -- Drew Brees' 11th Pro Bowl appearance will be a family affair.

Brees' three sons were officially "hired" by Sean Payton as ball boys for the NFC team, which will be coached by the New Orleans Saints' staff.

Brees said that since the New Orleans-area schools were cancelled because of freezing weather conditions Thursday, he had his boys Baylen, Bowen and Callen write letters to Payton to apply for the job. Then Payton "interviewed" them at the Saints facility before sealing the deal with Sour Patch Kids.

Baylen, Bowen and Callen crushed the interview today!!

They will be joining the NFC team @NFLProBowl

Congrats boys. — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) January 18, 2018

Among the boys' sales pitches were Baylen's promise to "hold Marshon Lattimore and [other] players' gloves" and Bowen mentioning that he can also "return punt and kicks."

Brees, who turned 39 on Monday, has said in the past that getting to share his NFL career with his kids is one of the reasons why he could see himself playing well into his 40s (he and wife Brittany also have a 3-year-old daughter, Rylen).

Also, unlike other veteran players, Brees continues to keep coming back and playing in the Pro Bowl, finding ways to get new enjoyment out of the experience. Last year he said that he was excited to get the chance to spend time with young quarterbacks like the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and the Washington Redskins' Kirk Cousins, among others over the years.