          NFL Nation

          NFL players, LeBron react to Drew Brees becoming all-time passing leader

          play
          Brees passes Manning on 62-yard TD throw (0:40)

          With a 62-yard touchdown toss to Tre'Quan Smith, Drew Brees surpasses Peyton Manning on the all-time passing yards list. (0:40)

          10:48 PM ET
          • ESPN

          New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed Peyton Manning and became the NFL's career passing yardage leader in a big-time way with a 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tre'Quan Smith to give the Saints a 26-6 lead in the second quarter of Monday night's game against the Washington Redskins.

          He did it in front of both a prime-time national audience and the home crowd in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

          Players and celebrities took to social media to offer their congratulations:

          Manning taped a message to Brees, which was shown in the stadium when he broke the record.

          Other quarterbacks, past and present, also weighed in.

          As did a former teammate.

          And another record breaker, albeit in another sport.

          And a few pass-catchers and defenders alike.

          Even Ellen DeGeneres sent a message to her friend.

