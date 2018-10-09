NFL players, LeBron react to Drew Brees becoming all-time passing leader

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed Peyton Manning and became the NFL's career passing yardage leader in a big-time way with a 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tre'Quan Smith to give the Saints a 26-6 lead in the second quarter of Monday night's game against the Washington Redskins.
He did it in front of both a prime-time national audience and the home crowd in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Players and celebrities took to social media to offer their congratulations:
Manning taped a message to Brees, which was shown in the stadium when he broke the record.
Congratulations, @drewbrees!— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 9, 2018
Peyton Manning's really happy you broke his record.
Well ... kind of. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aUxXIDFzI8
Other quarterbacks, past and present, also weighed in.
Congrats @drewbrees, proud to passed by a guy like you. All the best. https://t.co/CMd2G4nTZZ— Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 9, 2018
That was special @drewbrees and doing it with a touchdown! Congratulations— Dan Marino (@DanMarino) October 9, 2018
Congratulation to one of the all time great QB's of our time. He's a better person then he is a QB if you can imagine that. Young men , take notice. Be like a Drew Brees. Congrats 9 ,... https://t.co/mmRNBggLGG— Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) October 9, 2018
Congratulations Drew! You earned every yard and did it the right way for the right reasons #teamfirst Proud for ya!👍🏼— Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 9, 2018
Only fitting THAT is how @drewbrees breaks the all time yardage record!!! Congrats to one of the best EVA!!! Glad I was around to witness his greatness!!— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 9, 2018
Congrats @drewbrees! What a way to set the record. Awesome to have your family there to enjoy that moment. #Respect— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) October 9, 2018
Drew... you have inspired me. Grateful for you for doing it for the "Short Guys." @DrewBrees— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 9, 2018
Congratulations @drewbrees!!— Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) October 9, 2018
As did a former teammate.
@drewbrees greatest competitor and hands down best QB I've ever played with! #WhoDat— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) October 9, 2018
And another record breaker, albeit in another sport.
Salute @drewbrees!! Congrats on the achievement/milestone. Sheesh that's a lot of passing yards!! 🙏🏾🏈👑— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 9, 2018
And a few pass-catchers and defenders alike.
Congrats @drewbrees! It's been incredible to watch. They better start talking about you when they say best of all time. I know I am. 👍🏽— Tony Gonzalez (@TonyGonzalez88) October 9, 2018
Congratulations Drew 🐐 Brees...straight legendary— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 9, 2018
Congrats Drew Brees! 🐐— Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) October 9, 2018
Congrats @drewbrees on the all-time passing record!! Makes me proud to call myself a Westlake Chaparral. Just witnessed greatness tonight.— Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) October 9, 2018
Incredible @drewbrees!!! #Legend— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 9, 2018
Drew Brees a Legend !! WOW— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) October 9, 2018
Even Ellen DeGeneres sent a message to her friend.
Drew Brees' close friend and New Orleans' own @TheEllenShow with a message for No. 9! #goSaints pic.twitter.com/N9OzS565C8— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2018