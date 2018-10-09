NFL players, LeBron react to Drew Brees becoming all-time passing leader

With a 62-yard touchdown toss to Tre'Quan Smith, Drew Brees surpasses Peyton Manning on the all-time passing yards list. (0:40)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed Peyton Manning and became the NFL's career passing yardage leader in a big-time way with a 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tre'Quan Smith to give the Saints a 26-6 lead in the second quarter of Monday night's game against the Washington Redskins.

He did it in front of both a prime-time national audience and the home crowd in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Players and celebrities took to social media to offer their congratulations:

Manning taped a message to Brees, which was shown in the stadium when he broke the record.

Congratulations, @drewbrees!



Peyton Manning's really happy you broke his record.



Well ... kind of. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aUxXIDFzI8 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 9, 2018

Other quarterbacks, past and present, also weighed in.

Congrats @drewbrees, proud to passed by a guy like you. All the best. https://t.co/CMd2G4nTZZ — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 9, 2018

That was special @drewbrees and doing it with a touchdown! Congratulations — Dan Marino (@DanMarino) October 9, 2018

Congratulation to one of the all time great QB's of our time. He's a better person then he is a QB if you can imagine that. Young men , take notice. Be like a Drew Brees. Congrats 9 ,... https://t.co/mmRNBggLGG — Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) October 9, 2018

Congratulations Drew! You earned every yard and did it the right way for the right reasons #teamfirst Proud for ya!👍🏼 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 9, 2018

Only fitting THAT is how @drewbrees breaks the all time yardage record!!! Congrats to one of the best EVA!!! Glad I was around to witness his greatness!! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 9, 2018

Congrats @drewbrees! What a way to set the record. Awesome to have your family there to enjoy that moment. #Respect — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) October 9, 2018

Drew... you have inspired me. Grateful for you for doing it for the "Short Guys." @DrewBrees — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 9, 2018

As did a former teammate.

@drewbrees greatest competitor and hands down best QB I've ever played with! #WhoDat — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) October 9, 2018

And another record breaker, albeit in another sport.

Salute @drewbrees!! Congrats on the achievement/milestone. Sheesh that's a lot of passing yards!! 🙏🏾🏈👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 9, 2018

And a few pass-catchers and defenders alike.

Congrats @drewbrees! It's been incredible to watch. They better start talking about you when they say best of all time. I know I am. 👍🏽 — Tony Gonzalez (@TonyGonzalez88) October 9, 2018

Congratulations Drew 🐐 Brees...straight legendary — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 9, 2018

Congrats Drew Brees! 🐐 — Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) October 9, 2018

Congrats @drewbrees on the all-time passing record!! Makes me proud to call myself a Westlake Chaparral. Just witnessed greatness tonight. — Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) October 9, 2018

Drew Brees a Legend !! WOW — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) October 9, 2018

Even Ellen DeGeneres sent a message to her friend.