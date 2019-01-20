NFL world reacts to blown interference call during Rams-Saints game

Referee Bill Vinovich's crew missed an obvious pass interference call on Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman in the final minutes of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints.
The no-call came with 1:45 remaining on a third-and-10 play from the Rams' 13-yard line, with the score tied at 20. Robey-Coleman appeared to run into Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis and make helmet-to-helmet contact before the ball arrived -- sending the raucous Mercedes-Benz Superdome crowd into a chorus of boos when no flag was thrown.
Had interference been called, the Saints would have had a new set of downs and a chance to run the clock down before attempting a short field goal with less than 20 seconds remaining. Instead, the Rams forced overtime and beat the Saints 26-23, advancing to Super Bowl LIII.
People from around the country reacted to the controversial play, including some who photoshopped images:
No flag brother. HH pic.twitter.com/MFcLgCQsry— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 21, 2019
I want all the people that tell me to get over the #tuckrule to tell drew Bree's and the @Saints to get over that pass interference that wasn't called that would have most likely ended the game in a saints win. I'll wait— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) January 20, 2019
THIS JUST IN: On the Pontchartrain Causeway... pic.twitter.com/32LNrYw28b— WWL-TV (@WWLTV) January 20, 2019
Unreal missed call.— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 20, 2019
Lol CHEATERS ... they lose somebody gon lose a job lol— F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) January 20, 2019
HELLO??? No flag? And that was a pick six.— Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) January 20, 2019
That's an insane no call— Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) January 20, 2019
How about we just take pass interference calls out of the @NFL— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 20, 2019
Every P.I call from here on now will be compared to that no call
Smfh
This one stings...— Pierre Thomas (@Pierre_Thomas) January 20, 2019
Dear @NFL do not release a press statement saying it should have been pass interference months/years later the same way you missed on @DezBryant catch and fixed it years after all it does is piss people off! 🤷🏾♂️— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) January 20, 2019
There needs to be some form of accountability. NEEDS to be.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 20, 2019
The @Saints got royally SCREWED! That's what I think. Either PI,defenseless rec or illegal contact should've been called. #NFL https://t.co/WjbLkOLdCm— Boomer Esiason (@7BOOMERESIASON) January 20, 2019
Cam Jordan on the call that cost the Saints the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/NZMxIe73ht— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 20, 2019