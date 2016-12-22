It can all come full circle for Victor Cruz, Giants in return to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- It was fourth-and-3 from the Eagles' 3-yard line, with the New York Giants already in desperation mode early in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. They trailed 20-0, and their season was slipping away.

Victor Cruz was the Giants' star receiver; Odell Beckham Jr. was a rookie playing in his second career game. In this moment when they needed a play, quarterback Eli Manning naturally targeted his most reliable and proven receiver.

It was at that moment, the night of Oct. 12, 2014, in which Cruz's world was turned upside down.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins:

"I remember we were in an all-out blitz and they ran, which most teams do in the end zone, the slot receiver will run a seven route to the back of the pylon. And [Manning] threw it and I remember, Brandon Boykin was in coverage, [Cruz] went up and landed awkwardly. I remember him screaming. You knew immediately he was hurt. We have a lot of respect for Vic and all the things he's done as a player. So it was unfortunate. I still remember that play."

Cruz tried to jump for the pass in the back of the end zone. He barely got off the ground.

Victor Cruz's injury in 2014 is embedded in the memories of Giants and Eagles players alike. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Sean Donellan, Cruz's personal trainer and director of sports performance for the New York Islanders:

"I saw him go up and kind of get his hand on the ball and pull it down right away. I was like, 'What? That is weird.' Then I saw him grab at his knee and I was like, 'Oh, that is not good.' He's got some really good hands and he's a tough guy physically. So when I saw him lose concentration on the ball, instantly I knew it wasn't good. And then when you saw the cart come out and saw the expression on his face, it's hard not to think the worst, especially knowing what I know about him."

The screams that came from Cruz while he was down and being placed on the cart were some of the loudest many of the players had ever heard. He was sobbing uncontrollably.

Tight end Larry Donnell, who ran a similar route on the other side of the field:

"It hurt to see one of your guys in pain like that. You're used to see him smiling and laughing. And you could see by his face the kind of pain he's in."

Beckham, who ran a dig route in front of Cruz on the play:

"It was pretty bad. You could just tell immediately that something was very, very wrong. It was just unfortunate, man. I was right there on the play and everything. He went up to catch the ball and it was freakish. It just went out."

Cruz remained down on the field for almost five minutes. He couldn't get up. It took the help of trainers Byron Hansen and Ronnie Barnes to lift him off the ground and put him onto the cart. Coach Tom Coughlin and several Giants defensive players (safety Antrel Rolle and defensive ends Mathias Kiwanuka and Jason Pierre-Paul) were on the field at this moment, aware of the severity of the injury. Eagles players, both offense and defense, were on the field, too.

Cruz had torn the patellar tendon in his right knee. He wouldn't return to play in a game for almost two full calendar years.

Linebacker Mark Herzlich:

"I remember feeling badly for him. I remember being in the end zone and him having a tough time getting off the field."

Jenkins:

"A lot of guys, especially on our end, took a knee to pray for him. It was because we knew what kind of player he is, we knew what he means to that team and have a lot of respect for him."

The Pro Bowl receiver went to the locker room sobbing with a towel covering his knee and his hands over his face. Twenty-six months later, only one thing sticks in his mind from that evening.

Cruz:

"Pain. A lot of pain. Just that initial pain in the end zone, feeling a pain that you have never felt before and mentally having to deal with that in that moment and then 24 hours later and 48 hours later and then the rehabilitation process and going through that journey. So the only thing that goes through my mind when I think about Philly and being on that field is pain."

Beckham:

"It was pretty freakish to be honest with you. It was kind of scary to be right there."

Starting right guard John Jerry:

"I don't even try to remember it. I try to forget those."

Victor Cruz hopes for better memories in his return to Lincoln Financial Field, like this one from 2011. AP Photo/Michael Perez

Things have come full circle now. The Giants (10-4) are back to being a playoff-caliber team as Cruz returns to the site of his injury for the first time Thursday night. Before the game, he plans to visit the exact spot where he crumbled to the turf.

Cruz and the Giants have an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Eagles.

Beckham considers this one of Cruz's biggest games of the season -- possibly even his career. It means that much to return to the site of his greatest on-field nightmare and exorcise the demons. A touchdown or memorable performance would be special.

Cruz:

"I think [it is one of my biggest games], to a certain degree. Just to fight over that hump and get through that game and to play well through that game and hopefully catch a couple balls and get into the end zone one time in that game."

Beckham: