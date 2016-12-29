Odell Beckham: 'I don't have any ill feelings' toward Josh Norman

Jay Gruden and Josh Norman don't care if the Giants play their starters on Sunday and are only focused on getting the win. (0:34)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Despite their battles on and off the field over the last calendar year, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said Wednesday it has been blown out of proportion and he doesn't have "any ill feelings" toward Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman.

Beckham and Norman crossed the line last season when Norman was with the Carolina Panthers. They combined for five personal foul penalties and Beckham was suspended one game for his actions.

They met earlier this season in Week 3 and it went off, mostly, without incident. They meet again for the third time in little over a year, as the Redskins will be fighting for their playoff lives Sunday when they host the Giants at FedEx Field.

"I think it went OK last time. I don't really see a problem with it except for when you point your finger at something, then you notice it. It's never really been an issue in my mind," Beckham said. "I don't have any ill feelings towards him at all. We just like to compete. That's the bottom line. This is football. We're competitors and you want to win.

"Like I said, if we're playing marbles, whatever, I want to win. I don't want to lose. It should be a good matchup, like it always is."

Josh Norman's team has won the last two meetings with Odell Beckham and the Giants. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Beckham had seven catches on 11 targets for 121 yards in a Week 3 loss to Norman and the Redskins earlier this season. He also got into a fight with the kicking net as the Giants blew a late lead in that contest.

Norman followed Beckham around the field in their first meeting for the season. He's likely to do the same Sunday.

The Giants (10-5) are expected to play their starters despite being locked into the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs. That's an option because coach Ben McAdoo isn't worried about his sometimes-volatile receiver playing against the pesky Norman.

The 1-on-1 matchup isn't a concern to Beckham, either.

"It's always been about the bigger picture than two players on the football field," he said. "In my mind, it was something that was kind of created and it stuck and ran with ever since then. But we're going to go out and do what we're supposed to do and not worry about anybody else besides the 53 [Giants] on the field."

Beckham and Norman spent plenty of time worrying about each other following their matchup last December. They tweeted insults and took public shots at each other on and off for months, until Norman signed a five-year, $75 million deal with the rival Redskins this offseason.

Norman said prior to the first meeting this season there was no bad blood. Beckham again said the same.

The hostility between them has seemed to dwindle.

"I think it is a little bit worn off," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. "I think it was a big deal early. They had a great matchup last time, Odell made some plays, Josh made some plays and it is fun to watch. Those are two outstanding football players and they are both going to make their share of plays. But the good thing about Josh is that he has been in big games a lot before, so it is no different. He does a great job of staying focused on his job and performing at a very high level and I don't think that will change with Odell."

Norman has had a strong first season with the Redskins. Beckham is among the leading receivers in the league with 96 catches, 1,323 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ill will or not, it remains a matchup that will draw attention.

"I think it's all good fun, it's good competition. It's fun to see the best go against the best," Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins said. "I think in the NFC East, we have that in the receivers and in Josh."

And there is, at the very least, intrigue when Beckham and Norman line up opposite one another.