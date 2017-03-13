What's going on with Giants, Johnathan Hankins and the DT market?

Johnathan Hankins is a 24-year-old defensive tackle. A solid run-stuffer for the New York Giants with some pass-rushing skills, his future as a free agent appeared bright.

After four days, Hankins is curiously one of five players in the top 25 of ESPN’s top 150 free agents who remains unsigned. Three are defensive tackles. Dontari Poe, Bennie Logan and Hankins have not yet been signed. The other two are quarterback Tony Romo and linebacker Dont'a Hightower.

Given the situation, it’s fair to say at this point that the defensive tackle market did not materialize as some expected. A handful of sources thought Hankins would be paid handsomely as a free agent. To date, that hasn't happened, and prices don't normally rise as the market thins and teams find alternative solutions and drop out of the running.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens for five years and $52.5 million. That topped the deal that Damon Harrison signed with the Giants last offseason. After Williams, it has been silent for some of the top defensive tackles on the market.

Hankins has been among those left hanging. It’s a surprise given that one defensive line coach in the market for a tackle prior to free agency said he was impressed with Hankins’ tape. In fact, he thought it was better than Poe’s this past season. Poe is a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Johnathan Hankins is one of several accomplished defensive tackles mysteriously waiting for a new deal and possibly a new team. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

So why hasn’t Hankins found a new home? Why the delay on a decision? Where is he headed?

There is no clear-cut answer. What is clear is that Hankins hasn’t received an acceptable offer, otherwise there would be a done deal. Instead, barely a peep about the affable defensive tackle out of Ohio State.

This is how Hankins and his team have elected to handle the situation. They have played it close to the vest from the start.

One suggestion from a source was that this year’s defensive line crop is strong and that provides too many cheap quality rookie options. Why invest so heavily in a player who is on the field for 60 percent of the defensive snaps when there is an easily attainable younger and cheaper solution?

The Patriots also just won the Super Bowl with some journeymen and a second-year tackle in the middle of their defense. That means something in a copycat league. Other teams feel they can do the same. They all of a sudden don’t need to invest $8-10 million per season to fill those roles.

Each day that passes, the possibility of the top free-agent defensive linemen available returning to their former team increases. The door remains open on a return for Hankins to the Giants, despite the relative silence on his status and the team's minimal salary-cap space.

As NFL executive once told me, the salary cap isn’t a primary concern. The feeling is that it can be manipulated and massaged when necessary.

This could be one of those cases if the Giants truly want to keep their defense together. They have some moves they can make to free up money if it’s needed. It starts with linebacker J.T. Thomas, who currently counts over $4 million against the cap.

The holdup here is that Thomas is still rehabbing a knee injury. The Giants could always release him with a failed physical designation, but they would be on the hook for the max injury protection benefit of $1.15 million. And nobody, no matter how much, likes eating a $1 million cash bill if it can be avoided. Maybe, just maybe, this factors into Hankins’ surprising unemployment.

The Giants entered this offseason hoping to keep their defense together. They grew throughout this past season into a unit that bordered on dominant for much of the second half last season. They allowed the second-fewest points in the NFL.

General manager Jerry Reese said after the season he thought it was possible to financially keep Hankins and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul. But that was also before Pierre-Paul was designated the franchise player with a price tag of close to $17 million this season. The Giants had been hoping to reach a long-term deal with Pierre-Paul.

Maybe, just maybe, Hankins is waiting for one of these situations to unfold and more money to become available from the Giants. Or maybe he’s looking for more money to become available from someone else.

In the meantime, he’s one of several accomplished defensive tackles mysteriously waiting for a new deal and possibly a new team. Nobody saw this coming as a 24-year-old free agent with some past success and the potential to still improve.