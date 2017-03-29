'Never say never' on Adrian Peterson to the Giants and what it really means

PHOENIX -- Right there in the McAdoo dictionary explaining New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo's favorite sayings and words is the answer he gave to a question at the NFL meetings Tuesday about whether free-agent running back Adrian Peterson could land with the Giants.

"Never say never," he said.

We've heard that one before. By my count, McAdoo has offered that same response to 13 other questions from reporters in a public setting over the past year.

Could there be changes to his coaching staff this offseason?

Never say never.

Would they add a quarterback with Ryan Nassib going on injured reserve back in December?

Never say never.

My favorite: Would Odell Beckham Jr. play safety?

Never say never.

Would offensive lineman Brett Jones be used as a third-down blocking back?

Never say never.

Did McAdoo think there would ever be an NFL team in London?

Never say never.

Would the Giants re-sign linebacker Jasper Brinkley?

Never say never.

Would they add another offensive lineman (asked multiple times)?

Never say never.

You get the point. It's one of McAdoo's go-to lines, with mixed results.

Sometimes these things happen, such as there being changes to his coaching staff, adding another quarterback when Nassib's season ended and signing another offensive lineman (they added Will Beatty later in the day after McAdoo was asked about adding a lineman last summer).

Sometimes they don't. The Giants never used Beckham at safety or Jones as a third-down back. Brinkley's career ended after he was released just days before the start of the regular season.

In the case of Peterson, this was McAdoo's way of avoiding the question without providing the most telling response: It's very, very unlikely. If A, B, C, D, E and F unfold, then maybe Peterson will play for the Giants this season.

Despite Peterson's interest in the Giants, the Giants have never seriously been in the mix for his services. They haven't shopped at the top of the free-agent running back market this offseason. Peterson wasn't in their price range given his track record or on their radar given his past problems. That's unlikely to change, even though McAdoo thinks Peterson has something left in the tank.

"I think Adrian is a guy who is a very talented player and he has a chip on his shoulder," McAdoo said. "If he can stay healthy he probably has a lot to offer."

The Giants' running back picture currently has Paul Perkins, Shane Vereen, Orleans Darkwa and Shaun Draughn in the mix. Darkwa and Draughn signed since the start of free agency. The Giants could also add another back in this strong running back draft.

Right now they are intent on handing Perkins a bigger role in his second professional season. Vereen is also a guy that is "right in the mix" and there is a belief that, if healthy, Darkwa can be an impact player, according to McAdoo.

That right there is likely the core of the Giants backfield this season, unless of course an injury or off-the-field incident changes everything.

Hey, it's unlikely but possible. Never say never, as McAdoo would say.