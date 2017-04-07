Giants' offseason spending tab at more than $116 million

This offseason has not been quite as splashy for the New York Giants. They have signed or re-signed 13 players and agreed to a total of $116,325,00 in new contracts. They have committed to $61.7 million in guaranteed money and almost $29 million in salary-cap space for this season.
Those might seem like substantial numbers, but they pale in comparison to last offseason, when they went on a defensive spending spree. Defensive end Olivier Vernon cost $52.5 million in guaranteed money alone. Vernon, cornerback Janoris Jenkins and defensive tackle Damon Harrison agreed to deals worth a total of $193.75 million.
Re-signing defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was the Giants’ big move this offseason. It cost them $40 million in guaranteed money. The other 12 players combined commanded $21.7 in guarantees.
The 13 re-signings or new signings from this offseason account for just 17 percent of the Giants’ 2017 salary cap.
A look at all the deals so far:
New signings
Years: 2
Total value: $11 million
Guarantee: $5 million
2017 cap number: $4,468,750
Years: 4
Total value: $18 million
Guarantee: $8 million
2017 cap number: $2,250,000
OL D.J. Fluker
Years: 1
Total value: $3 million
Guarantee: $1.4 million
2017 cap number: $3 million
QB Geno Smith
Years: 1
Total value: $1.2 million
Guarantee: $300K
2017 cap number: $1,087,500
Years: 1
Total value: $1 million
Guarantee: $0
2017 cap number: $1 million
CB Antwon Blake
Years: 1
Total value: $855K
Guarantee: $20K
2017 cap number: $695K (minimum salary benefit)
Re-signed
Years: 4
Total value: $62 million
Guarantee: $40 million
2017 cap number: $7.5 million
Years: 3
Total value: $10 million
Guarantee: $4.25 million
2017 cap number: $1.75 million
Years: 1
Total value: $3 million
Guarantee: $2 million
2017 cap number: $3 million
LS Zak DeOssie
Years: 2
Total value: $2.315 million
Guarantee: $400K
2017 cap number: $1.3 million
QB Josh Johnson
Years: 2
Total value: $1.95 million
Guarantee: $100K
2017 cap number: $1.015 million
Years: 1
Total value: $1.15 million
Guarantee: $150K
2017 cap number: $1,037,500
Years: 1
Total value: $855K
Guarantee: $80K
2017 cap number: $695K (minimum salary benefit)