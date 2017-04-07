Giants' offseason spending tab at more than $116 million

This offseason has not been quite as splashy for the New York Giants. They have signed or re-signed 13 players and agreed to a total of $116,325,00 in new contracts. They have committed to $61.7 million in guaranteed money and almost $29 million in salary-cap space for this season.

Those might seem like substantial numbers, but they pale in comparison to last offseason, when they went on a defensive spending spree. Defensive end Olivier Vernon cost $52.5 million in guaranteed money alone. Vernon, cornerback Janoris Jenkins and defensive tackle Damon Harrison agreed to deals worth a total of $193.75 million.

Re-signing defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was the Giants’ big move this offseason. It cost them $40 million in guaranteed money. The other 12 players combined commanded $21.7 in guarantees.

The 13 re-signings or new signings from this offseason account for just 17 percent of the Giants’ 2017 salary cap.

A look at all the deals so far:

New signings

WR Brandon Marshall

Years: 2

Total value: $11 million

Guarantee: $5 million

2017 cap number: $4,468,750

TE Rhett Ellison

Years: 4

Total value: $18 million

Guarantee: $8 million

2017 cap number: $2,250,000

OL D.J. Fluker

Years: 1

Total value: $3 million

Guarantee: $1.4 million

2017 cap number: $3 million

QB Geno Smith

Years: 1

Total value: $1.2 million

Guarantee: $300K

2017 cap number: $1,087,500

RB Shaun Draughn

Years: 1

Total value: $1 million

Guarantee: $0

2017 cap number: $1 million

CB Antwon Blake

Years: 1

Total value: $855K

Guarantee: $20K

2017 cap number: $695K (minimum salary benefit)

Re-signed

DE Jason Pierre-Paul

Years: 4

Total value: $62 million

Guarantee: $40 million

2017 cap number: $7.5 million

G John Jerry

Years: 3

Total value: $10 million

Guarantee: $4.25 million

2017 cap number: $1.75 million

LB Keenan Robinson

Years: 1

Total value: $3 million

Guarantee: $2 million

2017 cap number: $3 million

LS Zak DeOssie

Years: 2

Total value: $2.315 million

Guarantee: $400K

2017 cap number: $1.3 million

QB Josh Johnson

Years: 2

Total value: $1.95 million

Guarantee: $100K

2017 cap number: $1.015 million

RB Orleans Darkwa

Years: 1

Total value: $1.15 million

Guarantee: $150K

2017 cap number: $1,037,500

LB Mark Herzlich