          Giants' offseason spending tab at more than $116 million

          Jason Pierre-Paul received the biggest contract this offseason from the Giants, with a $40 million guarantee. Al Bello/Getty Images
          10:30 AM ET

          This offseason has not been quite as splashy for the New York Giants. They have signed or re-signed 13 players and agreed to a total of $116,325,00 in new contracts. They have committed to $61.7 million in guaranteed money and almost $29 million in salary-cap space for this season.

          Those might seem like substantial numbers, but they pale in comparison to last offseason, when they went on a defensive spending spree. Defensive end Olivier Vernon cost $52.5 million in guaranteed money alone. Vernon, cornerback Janoris Jenkins and defensive tackle Damon Harrison agreed to deals worth a total of $193.75 million.

          Re-signing defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was the Giants’ big move this offseason. It cost them $40 million in guaranteed money. The other 12 players combined commanded $21.7 in guarantees.

          The 13 re-signings or new signings from this offseason account for just 17 percent of the Giants’ 2017 salary cap.

          A look at all the deals so far:

          New signings

          WR Brandon Marshall

          • Years: 2

          • Total value: $11 million

          • Guarantee: $5 million

          • 2017 cap number: $4,468,750

          TE Rhett Ellison

          • Years: 4

          • Total value: $18 million

          • Guarantee: $8 million

          • 2017 cap number: $2,250,000

          OL D.J. Fluker

          • Years: 1

          • Total value: $3 million

          • Guarantee: $1.4 million

          • 2017 cap number: $3 million

          QB Geno Smith

          • Years: 1

          • Total value: $1.2 million

          • Guarantee: $300K

          • 2017 cap number: $1,087,500

          RB Shaun Draughn

          • Years: 1

          • Total value: $1 million

          • Guarantee: $0

          • 2017 cap number: $1 million

          CB Antwon Blake

          • Years: 1

          • Total value: $855K

          • Guarantee: $20K

          • 2017 cap number: $695K (minimum salary benefit)

          Re-signed

          DE Jason Pierre-Paul

          • Years: 4

          • Total value: $62 million

          • Guarantee: $40 million

          • 2017 cap number: $7.5 million

          G John Jerry

          • Years: 3

          • Total value: $10 million

          • Guarantee: $4.25 million

          • 2017 cap number: $1.75 million

          LB Keenan Robinson

          • Years: 1

          • Total value: $3 million

          • Guarantee: $2 million

          • 2017 cap number: $3 million

          LS Zak DeOssie

          • Years: 2

          • Total value: $2.315 million

          • Guarantee: $400K

          • 2017 cap number: $1.3 million

          QB Josh Johnson

          • Years: 2

          • Total value: $1.95 million

          • Guarantee: $100K

          • 2017 cap number: $1.015 million

          RB Orleans Darkwa

          • Years: 1

          • Total value: $1.15 million

          • Guarantee: $150K

          • 2017 cap number: $1,037,500

          LB Mark Herzlich

          • Years: 1

          • Total value: $855K

          • Guarantee: $80K

          • 2017 cap number: $695K (minimum salary benefit)

