Giants' undrafted free agents include Notre Dame's Jarron Jones and Clemson's Jadar Johnson

The New York Giants had some roster spots to fill after the NFL draft. These are the 14 undrafted free agents they announced officially signed Thursday night, with USC offensive tackle Chad Wheeler expected to be added to the list soon.

OT Chad Wheeler, USC: Talented offensive tackle who went undrafted because of off-the-field troubles. He received the largest signing bonus of the Giants’ UDFAs ($20,000) and a $10,000 base salary guaranteed.

OL Jessamen Dunker, Tennessee State: He was Mel Kiper Jr.’s sixth-ranked guard. He also likely went undrafted because of character concerns. He began his collegiate career at Florida.

WR Travis Rudolph, Florida State: He had 56 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdown last season for the Seminoles. Known as a better football player than athlete. He was also credited for his part in a feel-good story, sitting with an boy with autism who was eating lunch alone during a visit to a local school last year. The boy’s mother called him a hero.

CB Nigel Tribune, Iowa State: Played four seasons for the Cyclones and was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2014.

S Jadar Johnson, Clemson: Started all 15 games last season for the national-champion Tigers. He’s known for his ball skills after intercepting nine passes at Clemson.

LB Calvin Munson, San Diego State: A middle-linebacker candidate who had 116 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2016. He also has special-teams potential.

DT Jarron Jones, Notre Dame: Started at nose tackle for the Fighting Irish. He has rare size (longest wingspan at the NFL scouting combine) and plays with power.

FB Shane Smith, San Jose State: Played in 48 games at San Jose State. Known for his blocking and special-teams contributions.

DE Josh Banks, Wake Forest: He had 10.5 sacks in four seasons with the Demon Deacons. Missed the final three games of the 2015 season after he was suspended for a violation of team rules.

TE Colin Thompson, Temple: A 260-pound, blocking tight end. He caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown as a senior.

DE Evan Schwan, Penn State: He had 5.5 sacks and eight tackles for a loss as a senior. Schwan has an NFL frame (6-foot-6, 263 pounds) that could fit the Giants' profile for defensive ends.

WR Rob Wheelwright, Wisconson: Known for his blocking with the run-heavy Badgers. At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, he has intriguing size that seems to be of interest to the Giants. Wheelwright caught 34 passes for 448 yards and one touchdown his senior season.

WR Jalen Williams, UMass: A wide receiver with size (6-foot-2, 208 pounds), he had 27 catches for 520 yards and six touchdowns last season. He missed 2015 with a leg injury and dealt with an ankle problem this past season.

WR Keeon Johnson, Virginia: Another wide receiver with size (6-foot-2, 211 pounds). He had 49 receptions for 476 yards and three touchdowns last season.

CB DeShaun Amos, East Carolina: He's a cornerback with good length (6-foot) and questionable speed and ball skills. He had one interception in four seasons at East Carolina.