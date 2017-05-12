Ifo Ekpre-Olomu among attendees at Giants rookie minicamp

The New York Giants had 67 players listed on their rookie minicamp roster. The group included their six draft picks, 15 undrafted free agents, some young players currently on the active roster and a whole bunch of tryouts.

Among the notable names on the tryout list was cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu. He was a potential first-round pick before suffering a serious injury while playing at Oregon. He was eventually selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Veteran kicker Travis Coons also received a tryout. He kicked for the Browns during the 2015 season and made 88 percent of his field goals.

Former Australian Football League player Joel Wilkinson also attended as a safety. He spent some time last season with the Arizona Cardinals.

On Roster

K Aldrick Rosas

CB Donte Deayon

LB Curtis Grant

OL Jon Halapio

RB Jacob Huesman

S Ryan Murphy

WR Darius Powe

RB Daryl Virgies

Draft Picks

TE Evan Engram

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

QB Davis Webb

RB Wayne Gallman

DE Avery Moss

OT Adam Bisnowaty

Undrafted free agent signings

CB DeShaun Amos (East Carolina)

DT Josh Banks (Wake Forest)

WR Jalen Williams (UMass)

OL Jessamen Dunker (Tennessee St.)

S Jadar Johnson (Clemson)

WR Keeon Johnson (Virginia)

LB Calvin Munson (San Diego St.)

WR Travis Rudolph (Florida St.)

DE Evan Schwan (Penn St.)

RB Shane Smith (San Jose St.)

TE Colin Thompson (Temple)

CB Nigel Tribune (Iowa St.)

OT Chad Wheeler (USC)

WR Robert Wheelwright (Wisconsin)

Veteran Tryouts

C Mike Brewster (Ohio St.)

CB Keith Baxter (Marshall)

CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu (Oregon)

K Travis Coons (Washington)

TE Justice Cunningham (South Carolina)

RB Jonathan Gray (Texas)

CB SaQwan Edwards (New Mexico)

TE Kevin Greene (USC)

LB Nick Haag (Assumption)

OT Helva Matungulu (Western Carolina)

C/G Jake Schunke (Towson)

Tryouts

RB Khalid Abdullah (James Madison)

LS Josh Appel (Indiana St.)

WR Nate Behar (Carleton, Can.)

Tunde Adeleke (Carleton, Can.)

G Armando Bonheur (Samford)

DE Omarius Bryant (Western Kentucky)

LB Frederic Chagnon (Montreal)

QB Steve Cluley (William & Mary)

WR Kevin Snead (Carson Newman)

G Sam Ekwonike (Coastal Carolina)

DE Junior Gnokonde (Troy)

S Nate Hamlin (Carleton, Can.)

LB Jimmy Herman (Purdue)

C Tobijah Hughley (Louisville)

QB Jeremy Johnson (Auburn)

DT Junior Luke (Montreal)

DE Connor McGough (Calgary)

P Felix Menard-Briere (Montreal)

WR Alex Morrison (British Columbia)

LB Christophe Mulumba Tshimanga (Maine)

S Trey Robinson (Furman)

LB John Stepec (Toledo)

Cb Adeleke Tunde (Carleton, Can.)

S Joel Wilkinson (Australian Univ.)

DT A.J. Wolf (Duke)

CB Robert Woodson (Calgary)

G/T Jeremy Zver (Regina)