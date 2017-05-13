Evan Engram's speed, body among first impressions from Giants' draft class

Of the 66 players at New York Giants rookie minicamp this weekend, there were six of particular importance. All eyes were on first-round pick Evan Engram and the rest of their 2017 draft class.

For most, it was an opportunity to make a first impression. Coach Ben McAdoo and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo had never even met quarterback Davis Webb prior to his arrival for the minicamp on Thursday. This was Webb’s first -- and only -- chance to make a first impression.

It was the same for much of the draft class. They didn’t visit the Giants during the pre-draft process. Their only interaction with them was at the NFL scouting combine.

Now that they’re Giants, this is their chance to leave a lasting mark. So far …

Draft class first impressions:

TE Evan Engram: He’s a good-looking athlete, cut up and fast. He caught the ball well and certainly looked the part of pass-catching tight end. Engram said he wasn’t nervous, and it showed. He seemed to be moving without overthinking. It’s also positive to see the relationship he's developed with Webb, who is his roommate this weekend and was his teammate at the Senior Bowl. The two have remained in touch (via text) over the past few months and even made flashcards to study the plays together on Thursday night. You can see why the Giants viewed Engram as a clean prospect.

DT Dalvin Tomlinson: It’s hard to make snap judgments on anybody, nevertheless interior linemen who weren’t playing in full pads. What I can say is that Tomlinson does not look fat. He’s solid and seems to have an extremely strong base. He was hard to move (as expected) when they were practicing running plays on Friday. The Giants were especially impressed with his interview at the combine, which defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo reiterated. This should help Tomlinson learn and absorb the defense. He’s already expressed a desire to play as physically as veteran Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison, with whom he has corresponded with since the draft.

QB Davis Webb: He has good size at 6-foot-5, but he is skinnier than anticipated. Webb has chicken legs. He looked fairly comfortable under center and it’s easy to notice his big arm, but at times his accuracy would wane. One throw during a footwork drill for the quarterbacks sailed well high, in part because of the gusty winds. That’s something quarterbacks who play at the Meadowlands needs to adapt to. Webb said it shouldn’t be a problem. He’s from Lubbock, Texas. “You have to spin right through,” he said. Offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan also noted Webb had a firm handshake, and their first meeting on Thursday reiterated the Giants’ belief that he was a bright, hard-working gym rat. They like his work ethic (see above about the flashcards). Overall, Webb appears to be an impressive young man.

RB Wayne Gallman: He’s also skinnier and taller (6-foot) than anticipated. You wouldn’t think from looking at him without pads that he was a power runner. But once he steps on the field, you can see he moved well and isn't afraid of contact. Gallman has a hard-nosed mindset that prevents him from shying away from defenders. He really likes the food (particularly the meatloaf) in the Giants’ cafeteria, and based on his culinary breakdown, he might be a foodie, although that unlikely will have any on-field benefits.

DE Avery Moss: Yes, he’s a true defensive end, as general manager Jerry Reese said after the draft. Moss is put together and moves well. He played left defensive end next to Tomlinson most of the afternoon. Spagnuolo compared Moss to former Eagles and Falcons star Hugh Douglas because of his thickness and power from the waist down. One item of note: Spagnuolo said he hadn’t seen much from Moss in college as an interior passing-down rusher. It doesn’t seem that is their plan for him as a rookie. Overall, Moss seemed to handle himself well.

OL Adam Bisnowaty: He’s easy to notice with the bushy tail pony hanging out of the back of his helmet. The Giants started Bisnowaty at right tackle. He is not the biggest guy in the world and will likely need to add muscle along the way, but he does seem nasty, as evidenced by the way he hit the pads and raced to the second level to make a block during a drill. He also delivered a late push at one point during 7-on-7s. Bisnowaty was even told to slow it down during some of the periods.