Giants find spot for Kevin Snead, the 'Fastest Man in College Football'

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The bottom of the New York Giants' 90-man roster was shuffled, with the "Fastest Man in College Football" among those added in recent days. Kevin Snead was one of four players signed after tryouts this weekend at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Running back Khalid Abdullah, cornerback SaQwan Edwards and safety Trey Robinson also were added to the bottom of the Giants' roster. But don't count them out. It was just two years ago that Will Tye was in a similar spot. He spent most of 2016 as the Giants' starting tight end.

Little tidbits about the newest Giants:

WR/KR Kevin Snead (Carson-Newman): He's a blazer from Division II Carson-Newman and was dubbed the "Fastest Man in College Football" by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association last year. There's good reason for that. Snead’s 40-yard dash at the Tennessee pro day was timed anywhere from 4.22 seconds to 4.26 seconds. That was expected. His goal heading into the event was an eye-popping 4.19 seconds. He's not frail and fragile either.

Snead, who also ran the 100 meters in an impressive 10.21 seconds, was brought onto the Giants' radar by longtime scout Jeremiah Davis, who has roots in the state of Tennessee. Snead has track speed that some believe can convert to football speed. He might be raw with just five collegiate catches, but there is potential as a returner. He returned a kick for a touchdown in his one season playing football at Carson-Newman.

There could be a real opportunity for Snead with the Giants if he develops as an explosive returner. They have some uncertainty heading into this season at that position.

RB Khalid Abdullah (James Madison): He produced at the collegiate level and earned a spot on the Giants' roster with his football instincts. There is a reason he ran for 1,809 yards and 22 touchdowns on 298 carries last season. Abdullah's not a blazer, but he's a gamer. He has his work cut out for him trying to earn a spot in a crowded backfield.

CB SaQwan Edwards (veteran): He looked like a real player on the field with a whole bunch of rookies and tryout players at minicamp. Edwards had a pair of pass breakups at Friday's practice. He has length (6-foot-1) and some experience at the NFL level. He signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and earned a spot on the active roster in Week 17 of that season. He spent last year on injured reserve. With the Giants short on cornerback depth, Edwards could be in the mix this spring and possibly the summer.

S Trey Robinson (Furman): The rookie safety stands 6-foot-1, 217 pounds. He has size, which helped him record 104 tackles and an interception last season. His speed -- 4.63 seconds in the 40-yard dash -- is questionable. Robinson was a high school quarterback. He had never played defensive back prior to his time at Furman. He's raw, but the Giants likely view him as a project who could benefit from a year receiving professional coaching while on the practice squad.

Maybe he'll be the next tryout to starter with the Giants.