Andrew Adams steals show at Landon Collins Celebrity Softball game

POMONA, N.Y. -- The young safety put all the current and old New York Giants to shame.

Andrew Adams was the best player on the field by a wide margin Friday night at the Landon Collins Celebrity Softball game. And the competition was serious. The rosters comprised of current and former Giants ranging from Eli Manning to Davis Webb to Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to Damon Harrison to Plaxico Burress to Chris Snee to Ahmad Bradshaw to Chase Blackburn to Antrel Rolle to Antonio Pierce were filled with accomplished professional athletes.

None slugged quite like Adams.

Adams won the home run derby by a wide margin and homered in his two at-bats during the celebrity game. It was quite the exhibition in front of some 3,000 fans at Palisades Credit Union Park. Adams hit 15 home runs during the derby before his seven outs. Nobody else even approached double-digits.

“I played some baseball,” Adams said modestly after the festivities.

The second-year safety was originally headed to Furman to play baseball. He then decommitted when UConn entered the picture for football. That worked out all right. Adams started 13 games last season as an undrafted rookie. But baseball might have worked out, too.

Adams might have been the star at the charity event, but his slugging wasn’t the only highlight. Manning stood and watched most of the evening, but he eventually elected to take an at-bat.

The left-handed hitter came to the plate to a rousing ovation. He took a sweet-looking practice cut and then ... hit a dribbler to second base.

Eli Manning steps to the plate and ... #LandonCollinsGame pic.twitter.com/a7i7cgHiTS — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 3, 2017

Collins fared a little better. He homered in his second at-bat. Mario Manningham also hit a pair of home runs for Team Jacobs, which was comprised of players from the last two Giants Super Bowl teams.

The event, organized by Joe Ruback, aka License Plate Guy, and hosted by Collins raised $30,000 for the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund. It was Collins’ first year as the host.

“I wanted to do it because of the reason the funds were being raised for -- the TC Jay Fund,” he said. “At the same time it’s just a blessing because TC gave me my first job. It’s just a blessing that I can give back.”

Collins wasn’t the only one who participated in the dodgeball game, home run derby and softball game. There were more than 50 current and former Giants in attendance.