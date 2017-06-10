How first-round pick Evan Engram impressed at the Giants' OTAs

OTAs are designed to focus on the rookies and new players. First-round pick Evan Engram was among the group that needed to learn the system, figure out where the cafeteria was located and get integrated into the Giants' program. He impressed on and off the field.

Engram made the kind of play during Friday's practice that has the Giants excited he can contribute immediately to the offense. Linebacker Jonathan Casillas was draped on his hip as he ran downfield near the left hash. Engram, an uber-athletic tight end, jumped and caught the ball directly over Casillas.

"He's such a dynamic player playing the tight end position with his skill set," Casillas said afterward.

At OTAs, Evan Engram showed flashes of the dynamic skill set that made him attractive to the Giants in the first round. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Long-snapper Zak DeOssie raved about a similar play by Engram early in OTAs. The rookie clearly has shown flashes.

"I think, again, we are excited about the young man," McAdoo said. "He has a tremendous skill set to do a lot of different things for you. He shows that he is willing as a blocker. Now we have to get some pads on him and get his fundamentals right there. He is a conscientious young man; he works hard at football and seems to enjoy it.

"He does a nice job in the meetings at this point and I think that he will get better as time goes on. ... [For] success in this business nowadays, meetings are pretty important. The good players do well in meetings and can take it on the field because there is just not as much time on the field as there used to be."

The early, early reviews on Engram have been positive.