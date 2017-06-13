All eyes will be on Odell Beckham as Giants open minicamp

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It's the final few days of the New York Giants offseason program. It may also be the first time since that playoff dud in Green Bay that star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. faces a barrage of football questions.

There is plenty to address after Beckham reported Monday in advance of mandatory minicamp, which begins on Tuesday. How did he prepare for this season? Is he unhappy there haven't been talks about a contract extension? Does the Nike contract change anything? Are there any regrets about the way last season ended? Did he hear general manager Jerry Reese's comments that he needed to look in the mirror and grow up? Did the bowling date with Iggy Izalea really happen?

OK, well maybe we can pass on that last one. His dating life is his own business. But Beckham and Giants fans deserve answers on the football questions, at least. They want to know what to expect from the Pro Bowl receiver this season after he skipped out on voluntary OTAs. They want to know what to expect this season and moving forward from their best player before a long-term deal that will keep him with the Giants for several more years is reached.

Beckham wasn't the only one to miss OTAs. Defensive end Olivier Vernon remained in Florida for most of the offseason. Defensive end Owa Odighizuwa has been away as well. He's been handling personal issues that make his future with the Giants uncertain.

The absences had coach Ben McAdoo squirming. He was forced to answer questions about who wasn't there rather than who was during each of the past three weeks.

"I told you that I am not talking about attendance," he said on Friday when asked if he spoke with Beckham or Vernon about whether they would be at mandatory minicamp.

Tsk, tsk. The key word here is mandatory. Players are fined $80,405 if they skip this week's minicamp. That's the one slight change.

The details for this week:

What: Mandatory minicamp

Who: All 90 players on the Giants roster are required to attend the mandatory minicamp or else they are subject to fines

When: Tuesday to Thursday

Where: Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Why: To close out the offseason program in preparation for the 2017 season

Players reported Monday to undergo physicals in advance of the minicamp. This is standard operating procedure. That's one of the few differences between minicamp and OTAs.

Minicamp is really just an extension of OTAs, which lasted three weeks and 10 practices. The only real difference is the days are slightly longer at minicamp. They'll still be running the same 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s in shorts, helmets and with no shoulder pads like they were much of the past month. The Giants will, however, be on the field Wednesday slightly longer.

Again, not much will change, except Beckham and Vernon will be there.

Players Under the Spotlight at Minicamp:

WR Odell Beckham Jr. -- He's been working out hard but hasn't practiced in a football setting this year. It might be prudent for the Giants to be cautious with him this week. It's only the spring. They need him for the season.

LT Ereck Flowers -- It's not exactly the best conditions to evaluate linemen, but this will be a better test for his redefined body facing Vernon instead of Romeo Okwara.

LB B.J. Goodson -- This is his final chance to impress at middle linebacker before the Giants break for the summer. It's important for Goodson to leave a strong impression. The Giants expressed some interest in adding another veteran linebacker earlier this spring.

TE Evan Engram -- He's flashed some this spring. The Giants need to see more as the pace picks up and he gets more comfortable in the offense. They are banking on Engram being another serious weapon for quarterback Eli Manning.

RB Paul Perkins -- He's their starting running back. Just how big his role will be this season could depend on how well he catches the ball out of the backfield. So far this spring there have been some concentration drops. He'll have to do better to be a three-down back.