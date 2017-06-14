Eli Manning shrugs off Giants' drafting of QB as only he can

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Eli Manning handled the drafting of his potential successor in the third round of this year’s draft much like he does everything else -- with his usual shoulder shrug and “ah shucks" attitude.

The New York Giants' selection of quarterback Davis Webb with the 87th overall pick was just another one of those moments.

“Well, once they drafted him, nothing to say different than drafting a defensive lineman or a linebacker, I’d say,” Manning said. “So, I’m fine.”

Eli Manning, No. 10, has helped rookie Davis Webb learn the Giants' system during offseason workouts. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Typical Eli. He seems to handle it all in stride without breaking a sweat.

The Giants, at least, thought it was something to select a quarterback so high in the draft. They called Manning after making the pick to inform him of the move. Manning wasn’t home at the time on a Friday night, but he eventually spoke to coach Ben McAdoo about the pick. Not surprisingly, he seemed to take it well.

Maybe it’s because Manning has been in this situation before with the Giants selecting a young, promising quarterback that could eventually turn into his successor.

“We drafted a quarterback four years ago with Ryan Nassib, so I understand they have to draft a quarterback and they have to draft players on the board who are going to help out down the road,” Manning said.

Only this time Manning is 36 years old. He’s closer to the end of his career than his prime. That's the biggest difference. This is more of an eventual threat.

Still, he’s being a supportive mentor ... as expected. Nobody inside the Giants' building expects anything less.

Manning called Webb not long after the draft to welcome him to the organization and their quarterback room. He’s helped him learn the offense since that time.

Webb, 22, has held his own since joining the Giants this spring. He has showcased his strong arm while not looking overwhelmed in a new, pro-style offense.

Webb had another strong outing Tuesday as the Giants opened mandatory minicamp, which runs from Tuesday to Thursday. A six-week respite before the start of training camp follows.

“You know Davis has done a good job just learning the offense,” Manning said. “He throws the ball well, so now it’s just, for a young guy, it is just learning the system, learning the ins and outs, and getting reps and he has done a good job picking up things quickly.”

The Giants' coaches have done nothing but rave about Webb’s work ethic and ability to absorb the offense. This isn’t a surprise considering they selected him knowing he was the son of a coach and a hard worker.

That has shown so far with the Giants.

“Davis is doing a really nice job,” quarterbacks coach Frank Cignetti said recently. “Most quarterbacks in this league all do a great job in their preparation, they're professionals. Davis is just falling in line with the rest of the guys.”

Webb is in a crowded quarterback room with Manning, Josh Johnson and Geno Smith. Combined they have 26 years of professional experience.

But it really helps that Webb gets to work and learn under Manning, known as the consummate professional. Webb wasn’t considered a pro-ready quarterback after one season as a starter at California. He was playing in an Air Raid offense that had little correlation to an NFL system.

Manning is not surprisingly proving to be the ideal mentor. He’s a team-first player with the ultimate business-like approach. He’s been known to handle anything that comes his way, even if it’s the drafting of another quarterback who is supposed to one day take his job.