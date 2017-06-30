NFC East Q&A: Will Eli Manning bounce back this season for the Giants?

Today's question: Will New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning have a bounce-back year or was last season the beginning of his decline?

Todd Archer, Dallas Cowboys reporter: Manning is 36, so you have to wonder if age is catching up to him. He hasn't had the best of offensive lines or running games. He gets rid of the ball quickly so he doesn't take big hits, but he can be knocked around a little bit. After a career-high 35 touchdown passes in 2015, I was surprised to see him check in with just 26 in 2016 with 16 interceptions. To me, he has always been a quarterback who will get flustered and make some crazy decisions (go back to the 2015 opener against the Cowboys when he should have just taken a sack). In his second year as the head coach, maybe Ben McAdoo will be able to help Manning more because he understands everything that will come his way now. Brandon Marshall should help Manning too. That was one of the better moves of the offseason, in my opinion. If Manning doesn't play better this year, you know there will be calls for Davis Webb from the MetLife Stadium faithful.

Tim McManus, Philadelphia Eagles reporter: Manning is the most peculiar quarterback of the modern era. He's a two-time Super Bowl MVP and is arguably in the process of building a Hall of Fame résumé, but he goes through stretches -- sometimes long ones -- when he plays like a below-average QB. It's difficult to predict how an enigmatic player like that is going to perform year-to-year. That said, when we take a more big-picture view we see a Giants team that has averaged eight wins over the past five seasons with just one postseason appearance. It has been a while since that unlikely Super Bowl run in 2011, when Manning flashed some of that Manning magic. He probably has a little bit of dust left in his bag, but at age 36, it's reasonable to suggest that he is on the downside of his career arc.

John Keim, Washington Redskins reporter: The problem with Manning is that he has had bad years in the past. In 2012 and '13, he threw a combined 44 touchdowns to 42 interceptions. Then he recovered over the next two seasons with 65 touchdowns and only 28 picks combined. So it's hard to know if last year was just about him turning 35 or another typical off-year for Manning. I do know he had his worst year throwing downfield since 2008; last season Manning completed just 29.6 percent of throws 20 yards or more downfield. Still, I don't think he looked like a quarterback who was finished. And with receiver Brandon Marshall and tight end Evan Engram joining receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard, the Giants have more weapons for Manning. It will allow him to have a bounce-back year. The question really becomes: To what degree?