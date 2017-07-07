NFC East Q&A: Is the Giants' receiving corps best in the NFL?

Today's question: Is the New York Giants' receiving corps of Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard the best in the league?

Todd Archer, Dallas Cowboys reporter: I like what the Atlanta Falcons have with Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Taylor Gabriel. I like what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did in adding DeSean Jackson to Mike Evans. I like what the Pittsburgh Steelers have with Antonio Brown and a good group that will be better if Martavis Bryant returns to form. But from Nos. 1-3, it’s hard to quibble with the Giants. Beckham might be the most dynamic receiver in the league. Having joined a new team -- if not in a new stadium -- Marshall will be motivated to show what he has left. Shepard had a productive rookie season and should be better. We know the Giants will throw the ball a lot, and the trio will get plenty of looks from Eli Manning. Quick aside: I’m surprised Dwayne Harris hasn’t done more as a receiver with New York. I thought he would have been better after seeing him with the Cowboys earlier in his career.

At age 33, and coming off a down year, Brandon Marshall is the X factor in the Giants' receiving corps. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Tim McManus, Philadelphia Eagles reporter: I’m a fan of Atlanta’s corps of Jones, Sanu and Gabriel, and have respect for the receivers in Oakland, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay as well, but the Giants' receivers absolutely deserve to be in the conversation. It’s difficult to envision how the Eagles' secondary will handle this group. Jalen Mills on Beckham? Patrick Robinson on Marshall? Ron Brooks, coming off a ruptured quad tendon, trying to keep up with Shepard in the slot? Could be trouble. More times than not, the Giants will enter a game holding a matchup advantage in that department, which is a beautiful thing to have going for you. Marshall is coming off a down year (788 yards, 3 TDs in 15 games). I’m curious to see whether at age 33, he can still reach lofty heights. That’s the X factor for me. If he can be the type of imposing presence we’ve become accustomed to, this just might be the best receiving corps in the NFL.

John Keim, Washington Redskins reporter: If we’re talking about the entire receiving corps, then no. If we’re talking just the trio of Beckham, Marshall and Shepard, it would be hard to top this group, though entering the season I’d put Green Bay ahead of the Giants. Beckham is clearly a top receiver, and Marshall is one year removed from a 109-catch season (the sixth time he reached triple digits). He’ll provide a major boost in the red zone in particular. But he's 33. How much of last season's dropoff was due to personal attrition versus the Jets’ quarterback situation? We’ll soon find out, though I have a strong hunch it was the latter. Shepard caught 65 passes, eight for touchdowns, as a rookie. So this trio should be strong and, by season’s end, possibly the best. But if we’re looking at overall depth for the top spot -- and players beyond the top three -- there are questions, and that could be a problem. I’m curious to see more of Tavarres King because of his speed.