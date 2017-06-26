Michael Strahan: Odell Beckham's 'head is where it needs to be'

Josina Anderson joins SportsNation to explain why Odell Beckham Jr. deserves to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. (2:44)

EDISON, N.J. -- New York Giants legend Michael Strahan isn’t worried about Odell Beckham Jr. and the way the star wide receiver has handled this offseason. Beckham skipped OTAs and has spent most of his time in Los Angeles working with his personal trainer.

Strahan had the opportunity to speak with Beckham this offseason. He’s not concerned in large part because he believes Beckham realizes football is the main thing in his life right now. Everything else is secondary.

“He busts his ass,” Strahan said Monday at the JustRivals.com Golf Classic. The event benefits PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere). Strahan played alongside legends such as Lawrence Taylor, Ed "Too Tall" Jones, Everson Walls, Thomas "Hollywood" Henderson and Joe Morris.

“I’ve seen this kid work,” Strahan said of Beckham. “I’ve talked to him this offseason. His head is where it needs to be.

“Everybody gives him a hard time about missing a little OTAs. Hell, I didn’t go to those things, so I’m the wrong person to be sympathetic for people who are giving him a hard time.”

Odell Beckham Jr. skipped OTAs, but Michael Strahan has no doubts the star receiver will be ready to go for the season. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

Beckham, 24, attended the Giants’ mandatory minicamp earlier this month. The team complimented his physical conditioning. Beckham is expected to report to training camp with the rest of his teammates on July 27.

At his football camp last weekend, Beckham said he’s never been more ready for a season.

"I don't think so," he said at the Citi Odell Beckham Jr. Football ProCamp at Kean University, which attracted close to 600 campers on June 18. "I think this might be the most [I've been ready] in my lifetime. In every which way, I just feel it there. ... I've really been training and to have these next six weeks to get another opportunity to train. It's going to be great.

"Just like you said -- mentally, physically, spiritually, everything. I don't think I've been as ready as I am now."

Beckham has made three Pro Bowls in his first three professional seasons. He is tied for the most catches in the first three years of a career with 288. He’s the only player in history with at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons.

Strahan spent his entire 15-year career with the Giants. He set the single-season sack record with 22.5 during the 2001 season and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.