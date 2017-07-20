Backup QB competition among things to watch at 2017 New York Giants training camp

The New York Giants open training camp July 27 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J. Here’s a closer look at the Giants camp:

Top storylines

How the new-look offense takes shape: The Giants added wide receiver Brandon Marshall in free agency and tight end Evan Engram in the draft. Paul Perkins is now the starter at running back. We’ll see if it makes a significant difference for an offense that averaged a paltry 19.4 points per game last season.

Brandon Marshall (15) will get plenty of opportunities opposite Odell Beckham Jr. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Is the offensive line good enough? There is a good chance the Giants go with the same line that started most of last season. That leaves massive doubts about their tackles. Left tackle Ereck Flowers dropped weight this offseason, but will it translate to a better, more effective player? Also, how will free-agent signing D.J. Fluker fit into the mix? Will he fit into the mix? We’ll find out quickly this summer.

Defense’s next step: The Giants allowed the second-fewest points (17.8 ppg) last season, and there's potential for their defense to be even better in its second season together. The goal will be to keep this group healthy and find ways to integrate young players such as middle linebacker B.J. Goodson, safety Darian Thompson and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. Let's see if they dominate this summer.

QB depth chart: Eyes will be on the Giants’ quarterback position this year more than most, and it has little to do with Eli Manning. He remains the unequivocal starter. But behind him there is intrigue with third-round pick Davis Webb and former New York Jets starter Geno Smith now in the mix. Smith and veteran Josh Johnson are expected to compete for the backup job, and Webb probably will serve as the third-stringer this season as he makes the massive jump to a pro-style offense. All their performances this summer will be scrutinized.

Bubble watch: Smith might be a former second-round pick and starter, but he’s far from guaranteed a spot on the roster. He’s coming off a major knee injury and is learning a new offense. If he doesn’t perform well this summer, the Giants won’t hesitate to end the experiment. Smith’s contract included only $325K in guaranteed money for a reason. He's playing for a roster spot at training camp.

Rookies could start: Engram and Tomlinson are expected to contribute immediately. The Giants’ top two picks still need to prove capable of starting this summer. The Giants have players at tight end (Rhett Ellison, Will Tye and Matt LaCosse) and defensive tackle (Corbin Bryant, Jay Bromley and Robert Thomas) who will seriously compete for the jobs.

Top competition: Darian Thompson vs. Andrew Adams at free safety. Safeties coach David Merritt said this spring Adams earned the opportunity to be in the mix with the way he played last season as an undrafted rookie. He’ll have his work cut out for him, though. Thompson returns healthy, and the Giants are especially high on their 2016 third-round pick as a center fielder to play opposite Landon Collins. Thompson enters camp as the favorite, as long as his body cooperates.

The new middle linebacker: Goodson is slated to take over in the middle of the Giants' defense after a strong spring in which he proved capable of being the team’s play-caller. It’s the second-year linebacker’s job to lose. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will be watching closely to see if Goodson can help take his defense to the next level as an upgrade over last season's starter, Kelvin Sheppard.

For daily updates at camp, check out the New York Giants clubhouse page.