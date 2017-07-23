Odell Beckham Jr. makes special trip to visit sick Texas boy

Odell Beckham Jr. is making dreams come true.

The New York Giants wide receiver took a trip to Texas on Saturday to visit a 9-year-old boy dealing with a rare form of cancer, a person with knowledge of the situation told ESPN. It came just five days after the father of teammate Weston Richburg asked if Beckham could make the young boy's wish come true.

@OBJ_3 can make Jayro Ponce's make a wish. PM me and I can get it set up. Not much time. Thanks pic.twitter.com/K4i7ggQ76g — Danny Richburg (@DannyRichburg) July 18, 2017

Jayro Ponce, 9, has been diagnosed with a malignant rhabdoid tumor. He is receiving treatment and staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo, Texas, just miles from the Richburgs' hometown of Bushland.

Weston Richburg visited Ponce earlier this year, where he learned that Beckham was the young boy's favorite player. Beckham came through on Saturday, apparently in connection with the Make-A-Wish foundation. Pictures were posted online.

Team Jayro shirts are available to raise proceeds to help fund the young boy and his family’s medical and travel expenses.

Beckham has worked with the Make-A-Wish foundation in the past. He wore Make-A-Wish cleats during a game last season. He also regularly goes out of his way to spend time with kids before games.

The oft-criticized receiver has been spending his offseason in Los Angeles. The Giants are scheduled to report to training camp on Thursday, July 27. Beckham is expected to attend.