How much Odell Beckham Jr.'s next contract might be worth

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It’s only one day into New York Giants training camp and already Odell Beckham Jr.’s contract has become the topic of discussion. That didn’t take long.

The release of his UNINTERRUPTED video that expressed his desire to be the NFL's top-paid player was quite coincidental. Point taken as negotiations have disappointingly yet to begin for the star wide receiver.

So it’s no surprise that we’re addressing the top of his contract again. This is going to be a common theme this summer and moving forward.

Odell Beckham Jr. will surely be celebrating when he signs his next NFL contract, which could be for a nine-figure total. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

But not much has changed since the last time we discussed what a new deal for Beckham would cost the Giants. In summation ... a ton, according to four league sources.

From my June 8 column:

The Giants aren't ready to sit down and discuss numbers just yet, partly because they still have Beckham under contract for two more seasons, with the potential for an additional two years on top of that with the franchise tag. Why make such a massive financial commitment now when they have him under their control for another two to four years?

For one, the price is likely only to head north as he inches closer to free agency. Every year means millions more destined for the Beckham vault, already flush with fresh Nike money.

[Update: That Nike deal pays him $5.8 million per year and he’s set to make more than $10 million this year in endorsements.]

Beckham is at the point in his career where he is ready to bank. He's entering his fourth professional season. This is the first offseason he's eligible under the collective bargaining agreement to be extended. After three Pro Bowl seasons in three years, all indications are that he would like negotiations to have begun yesterday.

When they do, it will be for a deal that league sources involved in negotiations, although not specifically with Beckham, insist will be "huge" and "massive." They agree it should be record-setting for a wide receiver.

One source is confident that when the deal is made, it will dwarf what Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown received earlier this offseason. Think in excess of $100 million and more than $20 million per season, and possibly even bigger than the $113 million total package negotiated by former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson in 2012.

Brown netted an extension worth four years and $68 million, with $19 million guaranteed earlier this offseason. All four sources polled believe that Beckham's new deal should top the $17 million average per year (APY) Brown received in his third contract with the Steelers.

Beckham, 24, is still playing on his rookie deal. He will make $1.8 million in 2017, a number significantly below his market value or production level. He will make somewhere in the $8 million range if he plays under his fifth-year option next season.

One source predicted Beckham's deal will approach a net value of $17.5 million per season, with somewhere in the range of $55 million guaranteed.

This is because of what Beckham brings as a player. None of the sources seem to think Beckham's dollar value will be inflated much, if at all, by his popularity and/or marketability. Among NFL players, he was the only non-quarterback on ESPN's fame list.

But the sources believe that's negligible when it comes to contract negotiations, in part because of the salary cap. What's more likely a significant factor is when he signs.

Beckham is part of a wide receiving quartet that includes his best friend, Jarvis Landry, of the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay's Mike Evans and Houston's DeAndre Hopkins. All appear destined for impending new deals with their respective teams. None may be at Beckham's level on the field, but the more the market sets -- and likely with big numbers -- the more the last one to sign will pocket, one source predicted.

Of the four top receivers signed in the 2015 offseason (Dez Bryant, Demaryius Thomas, A.J. Green and Julio Jones), Green was the last to sign. He received the largest APY at $15 million.

NFL's Top Wide Receiver Contracts Player Signed Terms Guaranteed Average Per Year Antonio Brown 2017 4 years, $68M $19M $17M A.J. Green 2015 4 years, $60M $32.75M $15M Julio Jones 2015 5 years, $71.25M $47M $14.25M Dez Bryant 2015 5 years, $70M $45M $14M Demaryius Thomas 2015 5 years, $70M $43M $14M

These are all big numbers. Beckham is going to get paid. That is the bottom line, especially with the salary cap rising a significant amount every year.

Whenever it happens, Beckham will be shooting for the stars when negotiations begin for a new deal. And it will happen. Owner John Mara has already said he wants Beckham to be a Giant for life.

But what will be a reasonable price? Beckham wants to be the highest-paid receiver and player. A lofty but unrealistic goal. He doesn't play quarterback. Nine of the top 10-paid players this season are quarterbacks. Beckham is a wide receiver. He's destined for top wide receiver money. Nothing wrong with that, just like there is nothing wrong with him asking for the moon.

Eventually he’ll have to settle for that next-level wide receiver money. It's just a matter of how much that is when he gets a new deal.