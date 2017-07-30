Janoris Jenkins throws haymaker at fellow DB during conditioning drill

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- File this under one you didn’t expect to see at training camp: New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins threw a punch at fellow defensive back Eric Pinkins during a conditioning drill in Sunday's training camp practice.

After the Giants ran to midfield and back, Jenkins immediately bee-lined for Pinkins. Cornerback Michael Hunter stepped between the two, but it didn’t stop Jenkins from throwing at least one punch.

“You know how it is with family,” coach Ben McAdoo said. “Sometimes you have some dust-ups. Some of the best dust-ups you are ever in are with your family. You learn from it and move on.”

The incident occurred during one of the final periods of a two-hour practice. Fellow cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie pulled the two sides apart and they continued with the “striders” as Pinkins ran among the offensive players.

McAdoo downplayed the incident, and didn’t seem to think it was necessary to talk with Jenkins afterwards.

“We know how to be a family,” he said.

Training camp practice fights are hardly uncommon, even though this was the first mini-scuffle in four practices at Giants camp. But usually they’re not between two players on the same side of the ball or in the same meeting room.

Jenkins, 28, is in his second year with the Giants after signing a lucrative free-agent deal last offseason. He was named to his first career Pro Bowl last season.

Pinkins joined the Giants midway through last season when they converted him to safety. He had previously played linebacker with the Seattle Seahawks.

Pinkins, 26, was a sixth-round draft pick in 2014 out of San Diego State.