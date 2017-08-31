Strong start should drive New York Giants back into playoffs

Anything less than a return trip to the playoffs would be a disappointment for the 2017 New York Giants. They added wide receiver Brandon Marshall and tight end Evan Engram to a team that went 11-5 last season. But they'll be tested this season, especially with a questionable offensive line playing against some of the league's best defenses and pass-rushers in the AFC and NFC West divisions, whom they face this season.

Back in April, I picked the Giants to finish 10-6. Now ...

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:30 p.m. ET

No Ezekiel Elliott? Say what you want but that's a game-changer. Advantage, Giants. Record: 1-0

Week 2: Monday, Sept. 18 vs. Detroit Lions, 8:30 p.m. ET

A Monday night home opener at MetLife Stadium. After a win against the Cowboys, Giants fans will be in a frenzy. Record: 2-0

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

A road game against a strong defensive front. These are the tough ones for this Giants team with their offensive line. Record: 2-1

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. ET

The Bucs have weapons. They're a playoff-caliber team playing at home. This should be a fun game, with Odell Beckham Jr. proving to be unguardable against a questionable Tampa Bay secondary. Giants win a thriller. Record: 3-1

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. ET

The Chargers and Philip Rivers are too volatile to win a tough game on the road against this Giants secondary and defense. Record: 4-1

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at Denver Broncos, 8:30 p.m. ET

Remember that comment about facing a strong defensive front on the road? Multiply that times three for a prime-time contest in Denver. Von Miller vs. Ereck Flowers isn't fair. Record: 4-2

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

The Giants eke out a low-scoring victory at home against the Seahawks. Just what they needed entering their bye week. Record: 5-2

ESPN Stats & Information

Week 8: Bye

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. ET

Consider me skeptical about Jared Goff and the Rams' offense, especially against this defense. Coach Ben McAdoo improves to 2-0 against the Rams after the extra week of preparation. Record: 6-2

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

San Francisco can't handle the Giants. Marshall breaks out in this one after a slow start to the season. He can still play. Record: 7-2

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET

Teams with a really good defensive line and pass rush give the Giants trouble at home, too. Record: 7-3

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 23 at Washington Redskins, 8:30 p.m. ET

Isn't this about the time of year the Redskins start to fall apart? Seems about right with their quarterback having one foot in San Francisco already. Record: 8-3

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 at Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET

Oakland's good. So are the Giants. Oakland is playing at home, where they will be tough to beat. Loss. Record: 8-4

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET

The Cowboys will have dropped three straight to the Giants. This will mean everything to them, and Elliott will be back on the field. Record: 8-5

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

This will be for first-place in the NFC East. Carson Wentz isn't ready for this type of pressure. Darian Thompson and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie get interceptions, with one of them taken back for a touchdown. Record: 9-5

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

Arizona is going to be vastly improved this season. The Giants' offense struggles against that talented defense in this big spot. Record: 9-6

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET

It's win and they're in for the Giants. The roles are reversed from last season when the Redskins flopped. But Washington doesn't discriminate. It can fail as the favorite or spoiler. Beckham comes up big in a massive spot, against his arch-rival Josh Norman, no less. Record: 10-6