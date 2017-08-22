OBJ and Brandon Marshall injuries, offensive struggles leave cause for concern

An injury to star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is just about the worst thing the New York Giants could imagine Monday night in their preseason 10-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. It happened.

Fortunately for the Giants, x-rays were negative. Beckham will have further tests when the team returns home. Right now it's been termed a sprained ankle. Combine that with wide receiver Brandon Marshall leaving early and needing an x-ray on his shoulder and it wasn’t a good evening for the Giants.

They are a team built around their defense and offensive weapons. They can't afford to lose any of those weapons -- especially Beckham -- considering that their run game again looks non-existent. Starting running back Paul Perkins managed 10 yards on six carries against the Browns as the first-team offense failed to impress for a second straight game.

It looked a lot like the Giants from last year. Their starting defense played well and their offense stumbled and didn't score points. It's the second straight week the first-team offense hasn’t impressed.

As if that wasn't enough, then Beckham went down in an ugly way. Then it was revealed Marshall was getting his shoulder checked. It was close to the Giants' worst nightmare.

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports QB depth chart: Eli Manning started after sitting out the preseason opener and was 10-of-14 passing for 80 yards. There weren't many shots downfield. It was mostly wide receiver screens and quick-hitters. It was more than sufficient from the Giants starting quarterback in his first preseason game of the season. Geno Smith again showed promise, much like last week, until making a costly mistake. He was 11-of-17 passing for 79 yards, but his interception near the end zone and sack in the two-minute drill late in the first half ruined an otherwise fine performance. It's these kind of mistakes that hurt Smith's chances of making the team. Josh Johnson also didn't impress in the fourth quarter, although he was plagued by a fumble that appeared to be rookie running back Wayne Gallman's fault. Johnson finished 2-of-4 for 6 yards and was unable to lead a game-winning drive in the final minutes.

When it was starters vs. starters, the Giants looked ...: Strong defensively and bad offensively. The Giants starting offense produced one first down in three drives in the first quarter. The offensive line remains troublesome. The first-string defense produced a turnover and didn't allow any points. Defensive ends Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul are going to be a force working together.

One reason to be concerned: The run game. It was bad last season (29th in NFL) and hasn't shown any signs of being improved this year. The offensive line struggled to get any push, the tight ends had their problems and running backs had no chance. Perkins had one rush for 16 yards. His other five went for minus-6 yards. Way too many negative plays.

That guy could start: The Giants don't really have many competitions for starting spots, but second-year middle linebacker B.J. Goodson is trying to prove he belongs. He did on Monday night. Goodson had seven tackles, a sack for the second week in a row, a tackle for a loss and a quarterback hit. It was a promising effort.

Rookie watch: The lone bright spot on offense was rookie tight end Evan Engram. He caught three passes for 37 yards and flashed that athleticism that made him a first-round pick this year. Engram produced the Giants' only first down of the opening quarter. He flashed that speed and run-after-catch ability that they have been missing from the tight end position on the 21-yard gain. It was a promising outing for Engram.