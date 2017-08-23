Giants players not overly concerned about Odell Beckham Jr.'s ankle

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Practice went on for the New York Giants without Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall. They ran plays, had receivers catch passes and began preparations for Saturday night's game against the New York Jets.

Beckham was nowhere to be seen. He was inside the team facility receiving treatment on the ankle he injured Monday night against the Cleveland Browns.

Marshall stood on the sideline and watched practice. He didn't warm up or participate at all. He's dealing with a shoulder that was injured Monday night.

Odell Beckham Jr. didn't take the field for practice on Wednesday, but teammates who saw him around the facility said he was in good spirits. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Beckham's absence served as a reminder that he's probably further away from returning to the field than Marshall. Sources told ESPN the season opener in Dallas on Sept. 10 is in jeopardy for Beckham. Eighteen days is cutting it close.

Coach Ben McAdoo again didn't provide much insight into how his star receiver was doing.

The MRI that Beckham had Tuesday didn't seem to provide much clarity for the coach.

"I didn't learn anything from the MRI," McAdoo said. "He's got an ankle. He's in there getting treatment. We're taking it day by day. The medical staff reads the MRIs."

Beckham's teammates were more optimistic and revealing. Beckham was in the locker and meeting rooms with them on Wednesday morning.

They didn't notice anything overly concerning, even though there were several key players missing from practice.

"You kind of not want to think about that. You have Odell and Marshall out. They're definitely a big part of our offense," cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie said. "You don't want to put your mind on that.

"As long as you see the guys walk around the locker room without it looking like it's a problem you know you're happy about that. If it were somebody lying on the table, it would be different."

Rodgers-Cromartie seemed to indicate Beckham was not in that category. Defensive end Olivier Vernon described him as in "high spirits." Vernon added he had no doubts that Beckham would be ready for the Cowboys.

First the Giants have preseason games on both Saturday against the Jets and next Thursday against the New England Patriots. It seems unlikely Beckham or Marshall would appear in either game considering the starters weren't expected to play in the preseason finale.

Not having Beckham or Marshall in the opener would be problematic for the Giants. Wide receivers Dwayne Harris (upper body) and Tavarres King (ankle) also missed practice Wednesday.

The Giants had Sterling Shepard, Roger Lewis and Travis Rudolph working primarily with the first team at practice. Combined they have accounted for 72 receptions for 783 yards and 10 touchdowns at the NFL level.

Beckham had 101 catches for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Marshall has more than 12,000 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns in his professional career.