Ben McAdoo refuses to rule out OBJ, Marshall for Saturday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Brandon Marshall was on the sideline Thursday watching practice. He didn't even warm up with his New York Giants teammates.

Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted by NJ Advance Media riding the stationary bike indoors. He's still nursing an ankle injury that has him in a race against time to be ready for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Marshall is dealing with a shoulder injury.

There's little chance Brandon Marshall or Odell Beckham Jr. play Saturday, but coach Ben McAdoo insists he wants to see how the injured receivers respond to treatment. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

It didn't stop coach Ben McAdoo from refusing to rule out Beckham and Marshall for Saturday's preseason game against the New York Jets. The same held true for wide receivers Dwayne Harris (upper body) and Tavarres King (ankle), who worked at Thursday's practice on the side with trainers.

"Too little too early. A little too early," McAdoo said of declaring them out for the Giants' third preseason game of the year, after noting he hadn't had play-time discussions yet with his staff.

There is little chance that any of the four wide receivers play Saturday. It would be especially surprising to see Marshall or Beckham, who haven't even jogged at practice since suffering their injuries on Monday night.

Asked if the starting wide receiver duo specifically wouldn't play against the Jets, McAdoo strangely left that door open as well.

"Again, they're in there getting treatment," he said. "Brandon was out [at practice Thursday]. We have to see how they respond to treatment. A lot can happen overnight."

Asked if he would really play them Saturday without practicing, McAdoo declined to budge.

"See how they respond to treatment," he reiterated. "See how they look [Friday]."

The Giants have their Fresh Friday day before taking on the Jets in a game where the starters traditionally play in the second half. For the Giants it will probably be with wide receivers Sterling Shepard, Roger Lewis and Travis Rudolph taking most of the snaps with quarterback Eli Manning. That's what their wide receiver situation looks like at this point.

McAdoo still plans to attack Saturday much like he did last year's third preseason game. Manning and most of the first-team offense played into the third quarter of that contest.

They will likely do the same on Saturday, without the injured wide receivers. Linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion) and cornerback Michael Hunter (concussion) also are unlikely to play.

"We're going to deal with the guys who can play," McAdoo said. "They're medical decisions so the guys that are available to play against the Jets, we'll play them. If not, we won't."