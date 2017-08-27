Jason Pierre-Paul's dominant play among highlights for Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Just about everything you wanted to see from the New York Giants first team materialized in Saturday night's 32-31 victory over the New York Jets. They ran effectively, moved the ball well and the defense, well, it looked like their defense. That means they were really good. It left a lot of positive vibes after the all-important third preseason game.

Without the benefit of film review, here are the best and worst parts from the Giants on Saturday evening:

UP

DE Jason Pierre-Paul -- He had a tipped pass and a safety on the first two drives. He had a sack and rag-dolled right tackle Brandon Shell on a series later in the first quarter. Pierre-Paul continues to play at an extremely high level, the best I’ve seen him over the past four seasons. He could be in for a monster season if he remains healthy.

G Brett Jones -- Look out, John Jerry. Jones is coming for the starting right guard job. He did well after replacing Jerry following a pressure that spoiled the opening drive. The Giants insist the rotation was pre-planned but it was nonetheless noteworthy. Jones was especially effective as a run-blocker during his time with the first-team offense. There is now a legitimate chance that Jones is the Week 1 starter in Dallas.

TE Evan Engram -- The first-round pick flashed the talent that has the Giants excited. He looked fast and elusive in the middle of the field while catching a pair of passes for 32 yards. He even made an excellent block on Orleans Darkwa’s 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. There was a lot to like from Engram as a featured target in an offense without Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall.

Honorable mention: RB Orleans Darkwa, RT Bobby Hart, DT Damon Harrison, LB Jonathan Casillas

DOWN

G John Jerry -- He played the first series and had his ups and downs. One highlight was his block on a 15-yard run by Paul Perkins. But he was tripped or knocked to the ground on a pass play in the red zone. Jerry was on the bench when the Giants took the field on the next drive. Jones took his spot and played the remainder of the evening with the first team. Jerry’s starting spot is seriously in jeopardy at this point.

CB Eli Apple -- It wasn’t a great night for the second-year corner, more due to his health than anything else. Apple was flagged for a holding penalty and left with an ankle injury. He hasn’t been able to stay healthy so far in his career and is now dealing with injuries to both his ankles. Coach Ben McAdoo said after the game there was some concern.

CB Nigel Tribune -- It has been a rough summer for the undrafted rookie cornerback and that continued on Saturday evening. Tribune allowed several long plays in the second half, including a 25-yard touchdown to ArDarius Stewart.