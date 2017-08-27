Giants injuries: Odell Beckham kept off feet, Eli Apple's ankles are concerns

ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Raanan says Odell Beckham Jr. is undergoing daily treatment for his ankle injury and is more focused on being 100% healthy, even if it means missing the Giants' regular season opener. (1:12)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- With the regular-season opener two weeks away, the New York Giants kept star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. off his feet Saturday night when they played the New York Jets in preseason action.

Beckham is dealing with an ankle injury suffered last Monday night in Cleveland. He's in a race against time to be ready for the season opener Sept. 10 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Beckham and fellow wide receiver Brandon Marshall were among the Giants who did not dress against the Jets.

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

“Yeah, they got some treatment [Saturday] and we’ll see how they do,” Giants coach Ben McAdoo said.

Beckham was at the game but wasn’t on the sideline with his teammates. He did not even make it out for the early pregame warmups. Marshall was catching up with former Jets teammates and friends prior to the game.

“We thought it was best for Odell to get treatment and not be standing out there,” McAdoo said.

There were reports that Beckham was going to have laser cell treatments on Friday. McAdoo noted Beckham was with the team Saturday, and if this was something being done, the coach was unaware.

“I don’t know what cell treatment is, and I don’t know where you go to get it,” McAdoo said. "Other than that, better look somewhere else for that answer.”

Regardless, the clock is ticking. Beckham has two weeks to get ready for the Cowboys.

Giants cornerback Eli Apple is now dealing with a pair of injured ankles after Saturday night's game against the Jets. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

The new concerns

CB Eli Apple: He left Saturday's game with an ankle injury. Apple had previously been dealing with a minor ankle injury that forced him to miss Monday’s game against the Browns. “I think he did his other ankle [Saturday], so I have concerns about both ankles,” McAdoo said.

DT Jay Bromley: He’s been the starting defensive tackle next to Damon Harrison most of the summer. Now he’s dealing with a left knee sprain.

OL Adam Gettis: He has been dealing with a foot injury. Gettis tried to play Saturday but had to exit rather quickly. He had started the summer well prior to the injury.

RB Shaun Draughn: The veteran running back had just returned from an ankle injury, but he didn’t last long in his first game back. Draughn left Saturday's game with a concussion and neck injury. It’s going to be hard for him to make the roster now considering he has barely played this summer.

DE Evan Schwan: He had his lower leg placed in an air cast in the final moments of the win over the Jets.

S Duke Ihenacho: He left Saturday's game with a knee injury.

Did not dress: Beckham (ankle), Marshall (shoulder), WR Tavarres King (ankle), WR Dwayne Harris (upper body), LB Mark Herzlich (stinger), LB Keenan Robinson (concussion), CB Michael Hunter (concussion).