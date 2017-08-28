Giants claim former Eagles cornerback Tay Glover-Wright

Short on healthy cornerbacks, the New York Giants claimed former Philadelphia Eagle Tay Glover-Wright off waivers on Sunday.

Glover-Wright was released by the Eagles on Saturday. He also has spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts.

The move comes with two of the Giants’ cornerbacks currently dealing with injuries. Eli Apple injured his ankle in Saturday night’s win over the New York Jets and Michael Hunter did not play in the contest because of a concussion.

Undrafted rookie free agent Nigel Tribune was tied for the most snaps on defense for the Giants in their third preseason game. He was on the field for 38 defensive plays.

The Giants play their fourth preseason game on Thursday night against the New England Patriots. Coach Ben McAdoo said he plans to approach it much like he did last year’s final preseason game, which means he is not expected to play most of his starters.

Cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie are unlikely to play. Apple and Hunter may not be available.

The Giants now have Tribune, Donte Deayon, DaShaun Amos and Glover-Wright for their preseason finale.

Glover-Wright (6-foot, 180 pounds) was an undrafted rookie in 2014 out of Utah State. He has appeared in two career games during the 2015 season with the Colts.

Defensive end Evan Schwan was waived/injured to make room for Glover-Wright on the roster. Schwan fractured his foot late in Saturday's game against the Jets on a play that left McAdoo and the Giants unhappy.

McAdoo blamed poor communication from the officiating center in New York with the officials on the field. Schwan was injured on a play that didn't count, or technically never existed, because they were reviewing the previous completion.