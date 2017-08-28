Giants injury report: Eli Apple, Odell Beckham lead long list to miss practice

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – There were a lot of injured players to track Monday at New York Giants practice. Some returned, others were new absences or injuries, and defensive tackle Damon Harrison was in another category all together.

Here’s the rundown:

Returned to practice

WR Brandon Marshall (shoulder) – He hadn’t even jogged on the side at practice since injuring his shoulder last Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. But he was back doing individual and some team drills on Monday, with encouraging results.

Eli Apple and Odell Beckham Jr., both pictured above, missed practice on Monday. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

“He looked good, he caught a nice ball on a slant route,” coach Ben McAdoo said. “Was moving around, got a little bit of work, so it’s nice to have him back in the mix.”

WR Dwayne Harris (upper body) – He had been working on the side with a trainer for much of the past week. He returned to practice Monday in a limited capacity.

RB Shaun Draughn (concussion/neck) – He left Saturday night’s game against the New York Jets early. The Giants said he was reevaluated and didn’t have a concussion. Draughn is battling for a roster spot.

Did not practice

CB Eli Apple (ankle) – He watched part of Monday’s practice. Apple is dealing with his second ankle injury of the summer. But he was walking around without a limp and it’s not expected to be serious.

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) – He again remained inside while the Giants practiced. McAdoo said he’s improving and is hopeful his star wide receiver will be ready for the opener in 13 days against the Dallas Cowboys.

DT Jay Bromley (knee) – He’s sore but it is not expected to be a long-term injury. Bromley believes there is a chance he’s ready for the Cowboys in less than two weeks.

CB Michael Hunter (concussion) – He did not play Saturday against the Jets but seems to be making progress. He was jogging on a side field during Monday’s practice.

WR Tavarres King (ankle) – He is making progress. King jogged on a side field with a trainer, and wasn’t limping like he was late last week. As long as his ankle cooperates, King is expected to be on the final roster, although McAdoo wouldn't exactly guarantee his spot.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s tough to say somebody’s safe,” McAdoo said. “In this game, this week will have a big impact on things for a lot of guys. You hate to see somebody lose an opportunity because of an injury, but yet, nobody’s safe.”

LB Mark Herzlich (stinger) – He was missing from Monday's practice. This could be getting problematic. Herzlich has tried to return several times already from the injury, even practicing at times with the yellow “don’t touch me” jersey. Now he’s not even at practice.

LB Keenan Robinson (concussion) – He was riding the stationary bike while the Giants practiced. He also was jogging before Saturday’s game. This appears to be progress.

G Adam Gettis (foot) – He tried to play Saturday night against the Jets but his foot was still bothering him from the previous week. Gettis was not outside for Monday’s practice and was later placed on IR with what sources termed a six- to eight-week injury.

S Duke Ihenacho (knee) – He was not at practice after being injured against the Jets. He was a long shot to make the roster even when healthy.

Resting

DT Damon Harrison – He was on the side during part of Monday's practice. The Giants called it a “rest day” for the veteran defensive tackle.