History shows preseason stats mean little for Eli Manning, Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants' first-string defense created four turnovers, scored two touchdowns and didn't allow a touchdown in 16 drives this preseason. They even recorded a safety while dominating the New York Jets.

The offense didn't quite have as much success. The unit reached the end zone once in eight series this preseason with starting quarterback Eli Manning on the field. There were two turnovers, and starting running back Paul Perkins had 17 carries for 46 yards (2.7 ypc) behind the starting offensive line.

The offense looked very much like it did last season, when the Giants struggled to score points.

Throw it all out the window. Preseason results are, well, preseason results. They don't seem to mean anything when it comes to Manning and the Giants over the past 14 years.

Eli Manning has thrown one preseason TD pass since Ben McAdoo brought his offense to the Giants in 2014. AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Remember back to that forgettable 2014 season. The Giants went undefeated in the preseason despite playing an extra preseason game. They went 5-0 that year.

The Giants went 6-10 that regular season, even after winning three of their final four games.

Think back to the memorable 2011 season. Manning completed 49 percent of his passes (27-of-55) with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the preseason. He had one of his best individual seasons that year when he threw for almost 5,000 yards and 29 touchdowns.

The Giants won Super Bowl XLVI that season.

The preseason and regular season are two different beasts, with barely any resemblance between them. It will be evident Thursday night when the New England Patriots host the Giants at Gillette Stadium. Both teams will rest most of their starters, including quarterbacks Tom Brady and Manning, and many of the names on the field will be unrecognizable to the average fan.

It's how teams operate nowadays in the preseason. Brady and Manning will have each sat out two of their team's four preseason games this year. It doesn't matter if Manning hasn't thrown a touchdown pass this preseason (like he did previously in 2004, 2011, 2015, 2016) or if the offense has been sluggish.

The belief is there is no correlation between preseason and regular-season results.

"It's a different game," Giants coach Ben McAdoo said. "The games are played for different reasons. You're trying to evaluate your team, evaluate the players on your team."

When the starters are on the field they're (mostly) not playing for jobs. They're simply trying to get in some work.

The preseason is viewed as a tune-up. The real deal starts for the Giants on Sept. 10 against the Dallas Cowboys.

"You want to get players work versus competitive players," McAdoo said. "You want to get your ones work versus other opponents' ones. Get them good, quality work at high speeds and physicality."

This is the third straight preseason Manning will have played without throwing a touchdown pass. He's thrown just one preseason touchdown pass since McAdoo brought his offense to the Giants in 2014.

Manning threw a career-high 35 touchdown passes in 2015 but had a down season last year.

Manning, 36, has thrown more than two touchdown passes in a preseason just twice in his career -- 2005 and 2007. The 2005 season was his first as a starter and filled with ups and downs. The '07 campaign ended with Manning being named the Super Bowl MVP.

Regardless, preseason results aren't of Manning's foremost concerns. He finished 17-of-28 passing for 201 yards with no touchdowns and an interception this year.

"It's not something that kept me up at night, let's say that," Manning said of it taking the Giants until the third preseason game to score an offensive touchdown this preseason.

For good reason. Atlanta's Matt Ryan won the NFL MVP last season after completing 49 percent of his passes with no touchdowns and an interception last preseason.

The summer is more about surviving in good physical and mental shape than anything else.

The risk of the preseason (see: Odell Beckham Jr.) might ultimately outweigh the reward. Live football means the inevitability of injuries.

With preseason and regular-season results having little to no correlation, some teams appear to have shifted their approaches. The Patriots are one of several teams that scheduled multiple joint practices this year. They have subsequently de-emphasized the preseason as a result.

The Patriots had a league-high 40 players not participate in the first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants, who haven't held any joint practices since 2014, had 14 players not participate in their preseason opener, with five being coaches' decisions and the other nine being injury-related.

This appears to be the Patriots' new approach to training camp and the preseason.

"We played a lot of guys in practice Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday against Jacksonville, so a lot of guys that are going to play for us got a lot of reps," Belichick said this summer in a pregame radio interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub. "[The first preseason game] will give us a chance to look at some of those guys that didn't get as many reps in practice, so we'll try to balance that out."

The Patriots and Giants will use the fourth preseason game in a similar way. With the regular season on the horizon they're not expected to risk any key players. And why would they?

"We want to give every player who's on the bubble an opportunity to show what they can do," McAdoo said of the Giants' approach to the fourth and final preseason game of the year.

Therein seems to lie the primary value of much of the preseason.